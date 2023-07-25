Quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, and the Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms Monday on four-year, $34 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.
The Colts are counting on the former Florida star to provide some long-term stability at the sport’s most important position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud but ahead of Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Stroud agreed to a $36 million fully guaranteed four-year deal with Houston, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press.
The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson posted the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) along with the best vertical jump (40 1/2 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) of the 15 quarterbacks at the NFL combine.
He was a no-brainer for the Colts, who went 4-12-1 last season with three starters. The question now is when will Richardson take over. A franchise that has had six different starters in as many seasons will chose between journeyman Gardner Minshew and Richardson during camp and the preseason.
The Colts are convinced Richardson can help them re-emerge as a playoff contender perhaps sooner than many expect. They’re also hoping he can become the long-term solution the franchise has sought since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement in 2019.
Richardson started just 13 games in college and completed only 53.8% of his passes in 2022.
Bills’ Hines to miss the season
The Bills will have to shelve plans to incorporate Nyheim Hines’ versatility into their offense after the running back was struck by a jet ski and sustained a season-ending knee injury, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter. Hines will require surgery, the person said.
Extra points
Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a key offseason addition, was carted off the field after being injured and grabbing his right knee during a noncontact drill on the second day of training camp. ... Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely for betting on league games during the 2022 season. ... Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved his dispute with a man he was accused of assaulting at a marina. ... The Raiders signed two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters to address a pressing need.