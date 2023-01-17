DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too.
Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways.
Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday.
They’ve now won back-to-back games and both in regulation for the first time since November.
“Obviously, we weren’t playing great, but it seemed like everything that could go wrong was,” MacKinnon said. “We’ve turned it around the last couple of games.”
Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. There were eight different Colorado players with at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists for a four-point day.
BRUINS 6, FLYERS 0: In Boston, Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season to help Boston blank Philadelphia.
David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha scored two goals apiece and David Krejci had three assists in his 1,000th NHL game.
The Bruins snapped the Flyers’ three-game winning streak.
LIGHTNING 4, KRAKEN 1: In Seattle, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and Tampa Bay beat Seattle, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.
Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman each added an empty-netter as Tampa Bay extended its win streak to four games and cooled off the hottest team in the NHL by ending its eight-game winning streak.
Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos remained stuck on 499 career goals, trying to become the third active player to reach 500.
RANGERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1: In Columbus, Ohio, Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York past Columbus.
The Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division as Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored. Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games.