Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in the first half of the Hoosiers’ loss to Rutgers on Oct. 22, coach Tom Allen announced Monday.
Camper, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, had been the Hoosiers’ best receiver, hauling in 46 receptions for 569 yards and two touchdowns in seven games (he missed the matchup against Nebraska with a non-COVID illness). Camper’s 11-reception, 156-yard performance against Illinois in his Indiana debut was one of the keys to the Hoosiers’ victory over the now-No. 14 Illini.
“Obviously feel terrible for him,” Allen said. “He’s part of our team. He’ll be on that long road to recovery. Our staff will do a great job of getting him back and having him ready for the fall.”
Allen declined to name Connor Bazelak as the starter at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Penn State, noting “everybody is up for evaluation” after five straight losses.
Bazelak has thrown 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions this year and is picking up 5.54 yards per pass attempt, 120th out of 120 qualified FBS quarterbacks. The Hoosiers also have Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams as possibilities.
baseball
A’s stadium status upsets Manfred
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the Oakland Athletics made a good decision to explore a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas, expressing frustration their stadium situation remains unsolved in an industry just shy of $11 billion in revenue this year.The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. After proposing and withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose in 2018, Major League Baseball instructed the team in May 2021 to explore relocation options if no ballpark agreement could be reached. Team president Dave Kaval has said the club was working on plans along “parallel paths” in Oakland and Las Vegas. “The pace in Oakland has not been rapid, number one,” Manfred said. “We’re in a stadium situation that’s really not tenable. I mean, we need to do something to alter the situation.”
football
Auburn cans coach, hires AD
Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday that proved the final straw. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract – more than $15 million – and half of that must be paid within 30 days. Shortly after the Harsin announcement, the school named former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the same position and charged him with hiring Harsin’s replacement. Cohen had been athletic director at Mississippi State since November 2016.
Michigan coach cites 4 Spartans
Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. “I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges,” the Michigan coach said. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh’s call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation. “We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday,” Tucker said. “They are unacceptable.” Tucker has suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.
Orange loses DB
Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams, who led the ACC in pass breakups the previous two seasons, will miss the rest of the season for the No. 22 Orange after tearing anterior cruciate ligament against North Carolina State on Oct. 15.