Fourteen local players and two area coaches have been selected by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association to represent the North in Sunday’s All-Star matches.
About 430 players were invited to try out for one of the All-Star teams.
The 3A-4A Senior All-Star team includes Paige Franz of Angola, Kate Zellers of Heritage, Elliot Spang of Homestead and Avery Hales of Warsaw. Bellmont coach Craig Krull will coach the team.
The 1A-2A North Senior All-Stars include Avery Volkert and Emiline Wood of Blackhawk Christian and Cora Baker and Peyton Pries of South Adams, and will be coached by Blackhawk Christian coach Anne Boyer.
The Junior All-Stars includes Mya Ball of Angola, Samantha Christen and Delaney Lawson of Bellmont, Olivia Gisslen of Carroll, Jersey Loyer of Concordia and Abbie Cresse of Blackhawk Christian.
colleges
Roundup
An anonymous donor has agreed to a gift of up to $1 million to Indiana’s Name, Image and Likeness collectives, Hoosiers for Good and Hoosier Connect. The donor plans to match every dollar raised by the organizations between now and the end of the calendar year. Much of the money raised will reportedly go toward IU football, possibly growing to as much as $1 million in annual NIL funding. The initial $1 million donation would be the largest in the collectives’ history. … Charleston Southern has dismissed football coach Autry Denson after four seasons.
high schools
NLC football nods
Five Warsaw players and two Wawasee athletes were named to the NLC Football All-Conference list. Warsaw (8-3), which went 5-2 and finished third in the league, was represented by defensive end Isaac Beam, running back German Flores-Ortega, offensive lineman Broc Farley, inside linebacker Nicholas Katris and free safety Theodore Katric. Wawasee (1-9) went 1-6 in league play, finishing seventh, and was represented by offensive lineman/linebacker David Anderson and wide receiver/defensive back Hunter Tinkey.
All-Stars back to
Gainbridge
The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games are scheduled to return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 10. The all-star series was not played in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and the event was held Southport Fieldhouse in 2021 and 2022 while Gainbridge was being renovated.
soccer
Beasley on Cup
broadcast team
DaMarcus Beasley, a Fort Wayne native and the only man to play for the U.S. at four World Cups, will serve as a digital host and analyst in Qatar for Fox’s U.S. English-language World Cup coverage. Beasley, a midfielder and defender who played for the U.S. in 2002, ’06, ’10 and ’14, retired as a player after the 2019 season.
IU men 13th seed
in tournament
Indiana men’s soccer will start its quest for a ninth national championship Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the winner of Memphis and Saint Louis. The Hoosiers (10-4-6) received the No. 13 overall seed in the 48-team tournament.
Local teams in
NAIA tourneys
A trio of local teams will compete in the NAIA soccer tournaments, with Grace men hosting a First and Second Round pod. The No. 13 Grace men (11-2-6) face Lindsey Wilson at 4 p.m. Thursday in its opening match. The Grace women (12-4-2), ranked 18th, made the tournament for the fifth straight year and will take on No. 20 Science and Arts in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Thursday. Indiana Tech’s men (12-2-6), fresh off a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament championship, are No. 22 will play 24th-ranked University of the Cumberlands at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Dalton, Georgia.