The Mad Ants controlled their own fate. And they took care of business.
A 125-121 victory Saturday night over the Delaware Blue Coats at Wilmington, Delaware, propelled the Mad Ants into the postseason. Jermaine Samuels Jr. led Fort Wayne with 31 points – he made 13 of 19 shots – and 10 rebounds.
The G League postseason will be single elimination, among 12 teams, until a best-of-3 final. The Mad Ants will face the Capital City Go-Go at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Washington, D.C.
It’s the Mad Ants’ first trip to the playoffs since 2018. They haven’t won a playoff game since reaching the 2015 finals.
Less than two weeks ago, after dropping a pair of games at Memorial Coliseum to the Motor City Cruise, it seemed as if the Mad Ants’ hopes of making the playoffs had been eradicated. But they’ve won all five games since, four of them on the road.
The Mad Ants defeated the Blue Coats 114-110 on Friday at Wilmington.
Saturday’s victory wasn’t easy, either; the Mad Ants trailed 89-74 late in the third quarter before rallying at Chase Fieldhouse.
Gabe York finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for Fort Wayne (18-14). Pedro Bradshaw added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger wins
A.J. Allmendinger dominated early, then had to fight to retake the lead at the start of the final stage to earn his 11th career NASCAR Xfinity series road course victory Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
BASKETBALL
Around the NBA
John Collins led eight Atlanta scorers in double figures with 21 points and the Hawks’ overcame Jordan Nwora’s season-high 33 points to beat the Pacers 143-130 on Saturday in Atlanta. … LeBron James scored 19 points off the bench in his return from a monthlong injury absence, but Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Football
Wagner returning to Seahawks
Linebacker Bobby Wagner reportedly is headed back to the Seahawks after agreeing to a one-year deal to rejoin the team after one season with the Rams.
golf
Wallace claims 1st PGA victory
At Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Matt Wallace of England ran off four straight birdies down the stretch for a 6-under 66 to earn his first PGA Tour title at the Corales Punta Cana Championship.
High schools
Signing
Bishop Dwenger senior tight end Preston Ross announced he has committed to Ball State football.
tennis
Miami Open
Bianca Andreescu of Canada defeated Sofia Kenin of the U.S. 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday. On the men’s side, Americans Tommy Paul and No. 10 Taylor Fritz advanced in straight sets.
VOLLEYBALL
Mastodons fall
The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball lost 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22) at Lewis on Saturday in Romeoville, Illinois. Jon Diedrich finished with a team-high 14 kills for the Mastodons (14-10, 5-5 MIVA). PFW will start its final homestand of the regular season Thursday against Quincy and Saturday against Lindenwood.