Purdue’s men’s basketball team announced additions to its non-conference schedule, which is now up to eight teams, including Davidson and Marquette on the heels of them making the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers will open their season by playing host to Milwaukee on Nov. 8 and Austin Peay on Nov. 11.
Following the Gavitt Games match with Marquette at Mackey Arena on Nov. 15, the Phil Knight Legacy at Portland, Oregon, Nov. 24-27, and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Florida State on Nov. 30, Purdue will welcome Hofstra on Dec. 7.
The Boilermakers face Davidson in Indianapolis on Dec. 17, play host to New Orleans on Dec. 21 and Florida A&M on Dec. 29.
baseball
Strike could affect
All-Star Game
Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike days ahead of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles. Workers employed by concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants voted 99% to authorize a strike, which could begin at any time, according to Unite Here Local 11. The union is seeking what it calls “a fair new contract.” Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which will host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980. Events begin Saturday and culminate in the game on July 19.
football
Around the NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ended their longtime partnership with Heinz, the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium since it opened in 2001. The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. … Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Denver Broncos ownership group. The Walton-Penner family ownership group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL. … Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke according to the Collin County, Texas medical examiner, who ruled his death an accident. Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at an apartment he was believed to have been leasing.
GOLF
Feds eyeing LIV-PGA feud
The dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series now has the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the Wall Street Journal, and the PGA Tour said it was confident it would prevail. “This was not unexpected,” the tour said in a statement. The Journal said players’ agents have received inquiries from the Justice Department’s antitrust division that involve PGA Tour regulations on competing events and the tour suspending players in recent months for playing in LIV Golf events.
hockey
Blackhawks keeping coach
Derek King, who finished last season as the Chicago Blackhawks’ interim coach, is staying on as an assistant under new head coach Luke Richardson. King, 55, whose son, D.J., plays locally for the Komets, was 27-33-10 after replacing the fired Jeremy Colliton.