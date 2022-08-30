The Mad Ants acquired point guard David Stockton – son of Basketball Hall of Fame inductee John Stockton – on Monday from the Memphis Hustle.
The Mad Ants also acquired Memphis’ third-round pick in the 2023 G League Draft, while giving up Derrick Walton Jr., Kenny Williams and a first-round pick in the 2023 draft.
David Stockton, 31, has played in six NBA games with the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.
He has G League experience with Memphis, South Bay and Reno – averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 198 games – and has played overseas in Croatia, New Zealand, Bavaria and Puerto Rico.
He played in college for Gonzaga, as did his father, a 10-time all-star with the Jazz and the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals.
The Mad Ants’ home opener will be Nov. 5 at Memorial Coliseum.
baseball
Dodgers’ All-Star pitcher on IL
The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins. Pitching more than he ever has in his career, the 28-year-old Gonsolin (16-1) is tied for the big league lead in wins and leads the NL with a 2.10 ERA.
BASKETBALL
PFW’s non-league
slate released
The Mastodons will play two Big Ten teams for the first time since 2011-12 as the men’s basketball non-league schedule was released. The Mastodons will open the season at Michigan on Nov. 7. Five days later the Mastodons will play host to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for the home opener Nov. 12. The Mastodons will play three games as part of the Cancun Challenge. The Mastodons will head to Northwestern on Nov. 18 and then continue the event in Cancun Nov. 22-23. The Mastodons will play Eastern Michigan first there and then Southern Miss or Winthrop the following day. On Nov. 27 Purdue Fort Wayne will close out the month with a home game against Division III Bluffton.
football
Michigan QBs to take turns startingJim Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season Saturday at home against Colorado State. When the Wolverines host Hawaii the following week, Harbaugh has chosen to give J.J. McCarthy their first snap. Harbaugh said no one can be sure who the team’s starting quarterback will be after the first two games. McNamara started every game last season as a junior, leading Michigan to a win over rival Ohio State for the first time in a decade and to its first Big Ten title since 2004.
Wisconsin loses backup QB
Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener as backup Chase Wolf injured his right leg and is out for an indefinite length of time. That leaves starter Graham Mertz as the only available Wisconsin quarterback who has taken a snap in a college game.
hockey
US women 3-0 after shutout
The United States warmed up for its group showdown with Canada by blitzing Switzerland 9-0 at the world women’s ice hockey championship in Copenhagen, Denmark. The U.S. matched Canada with 3-0 records. Their Group A closer today, also in Herning, is expected to be a preview of the final on Sunday. Seven different Americans scored, including two each for Hilary Knight and Taylor Heise, who bagged her first goals for the U.S.