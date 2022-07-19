The Fort Wayne Champs won their Round of 64 game in The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all event. The No. 5 seed champs beat fourth-seeded Nasty Nasti, a team of Cincinnati alumni, 71-67 on Monday at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Former Ball State standout Tayler Persons led Fort Wayne with 26 points, 20 in the second half, eight rebounds and three assists.
The Champs will face Xavier Regional No. 1 seed Florida TNT on Wednesday. Florida won its first game 114-57 on Monday.
“It felt great,” Champs forward Stephan Hicks, a former Mad Ant, said of winning a de facto road game. “Over the years I’ve loved playing in road games. It’s a great feeling to have silence in the crowd, it’s a great experience.”
Hicks had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Summit City native, former North Side star and three-time NAIA All-American TreVion Crews added seven points, three rebounds and a steal.
Persons hit a leaning runner from 12 feet to push Fort Wayne to a game-ending 71 points (TBT uses the Elam Ending, which uses a target score rather than a timed clock in the fourth quarter).
baseball
Sale has surgery
Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger, a day after it was hit by a line drive in a game against the New York Yankees. The team called the surgery successful but did not give a timetable for his return. A broken bone usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal, which would allow Sale to return before the end of the season.
Trout commits to
play in WBC
Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but also next year’s World Baseball Classic.Trout said he will play in the WBC for the first time and he will serve as captain of Team USA. Trout was also placed on the Angels’ 10-day injured list with left ribcage inflammation. He missed the Angels’ final four games before the break due to upper back spasms. With the move being retroactive to July 12, he will be eligible to come off the IL on Saturday during the Angels’ series in Atlanta.
basketball
Ex-Irish star stays with Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season. The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts. He also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The former Notre Dame star has been with the Bucks for four seasons after three with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 417 regular-season games.
Devils, Wildcats will face off
Duke and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home men’s basketball series for 2023 and 2024. The first meeting comes in November 2023 with the Wildcats visiting the Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke travels west to Tucson the following November. The teams haven’t met since November 2013 and have played just nine times, including Duke’s win in the 2001 NCAA title game. The Wildcats lost their only trip to Cameron in February 1990, while the Blue Devils lost both trips to Arizona’s McKale Center in December 1987 and February 1991.
figure skating
Japanese star Hanyu retires
Two-time Olympic gold-medal figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu is expected to step away from competitive figure skating. He was expected to confirm his plans late today at a news conference in Tokyo. His management company announced the event but did not confirm more details.
hockey
Olczyk leaving Chicago booth
Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts. He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant general manager. Olczyk also does national broadcasts for TNT. He has become one of the leading hockey voices in the U.S. after playing more than 1,000 NHL games.