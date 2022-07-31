Lead with TinCaps
Baseball
New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said before a series finale against Miami. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched for the Mets since July 7, 2021. … Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit in the back of the hand by a pitch Saturday night. Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative.
Basketball
Fever
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Plum scored 26 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana 94-69, handing the Fever a club-record 14th straight loss Sunday.
Plum sank 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers as Las Vegas (22-8) beat Indiana (5-27) for a second time in three days. A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and reserve Theresa Plaisance all scored 13.
A pair of rookies paced the Fever. No. 2 overall pick Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while second-rounder Destanni Henderson came off the bench to score 16 with four assists. Leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell didn’t play after it was announced Saturday she’d miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.
The Aces shot 50.7% from the floor (36 of 71), while holding the Fever to 31% (22 of 71).
Las Vegas has won four straight.
Cycling
omen’s Tour de France
PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s Tour de France for the first time on Sunday after clinching the eighth and final stage in style.
The 39-year-old Van Vleuten won the stage by 30 seconds from Dutch countrywoman Demi Vollering, who also finished the race second overall. Italian rider Silvia Persico was third in the stage, 1 minute, 43 seconds behind the winner.
Football
AP: Decision on Watson today
A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming today. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association she’s ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago.
Swimming
Pine Valley takes City Swim Meet
Pine Valley Country Club clinched its seventh straight Fort Wayne City Swim Meet title on Sunday after its boys and girls teams combined to score 2,380 points. Pocahontas Swim Club took second place overall with 2,248.50 points, and Orchard Ridge Country Club was third at 2,140. The Pine Valley girls were once again at the top of their category, winning with 1,236.50 points. Pocahontas was second in the girls standings, and Autumn Ridge was third. Orchard Ridge defended its boys title with 1,387 points. The Pine Valley boys finished second and Pocahontas was third.