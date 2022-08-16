The Kalamazoo Wings announced they’ve hired Joel Martin as their head coach, making him the second Black head coach in North American professional hockey. The other is also in the ECHL, in the same division, with Cincinnati’s Jason Payne.
Martin, a 39-year-old former goaltender, was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame as part of the 14th class in 2022. He ranks third in ECHL history in goalie appearances (394), second in minutes played (22,962), fifth in wins (200) and is tied for eighth in shutouts (15).
Martin was an assistant coach under Nick Bootland, who recently left after 13 seasons to become an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.
basketball
Grizzlies slated for holiday action
The Memphis Grizzlies are in line to be part of that holiday’s NBA showcase for the first time. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will face Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Dec. 25 in San Francisco, according to a person with knowledge of the league’s scheduling plans. Given the league has not announced the final 1,230-game season slate, it is still possible the Christmas schedule could change. The Charlotte Hornets are now the only club still waiting for its first Christmas schedule invite.
football
On campus
Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host College Football Playoff national championship games for the second time. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be the site of the title game scheduled to be played in January 2026, the final game of the current 12-year media rights deal with ESPN. Miami Gardens hosted the 2021 game, following the 2020 pandemic-altered season. … LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. The 23-year-old Brennan, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. He then missed all of last season because of a non-football arm injury.
Area teams in coaches poll
Seven local teams are ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Preseason Poll. Adams Central is the top-ranked area team at No. 2 in Class A, and South Adams is right behind at No. 3. Snider is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, and Bishop Dwenger is No. 6. Bishop Luers is tied for No. 3 in Class 2A, and Eastside is No. 8. Norwell will open the season tied at No. 9 in Class 3A.
golf
Smith withdraws with
ailing hip
British Open champion Cameron Smith pulled out of the BMW Championship with what his manager described as a “hip discomfort” that he had been feeling the last few months. Smith is No. 3 in the FedEx Cup, assured of a spot in the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta, though the withdrawal will mean he starts at least three shots behind when the FedEx Cup finale begin.
hockey
US nips Sweden
In Edmonton, Alberta, Harvard forward Matthew Coronato scored twice and the defending champion United States held off Sweden 3-2 to finish 4-0 in Group B play in the world junior hockey championship. The U.S. will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
tennis
Murray wins,
Williams delayed
In Mason, Ohio, Andy Murray pulled out a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. Serena Williams had been scheduled to face Emma Raducanu, but her match that was pushed back to today.