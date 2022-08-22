Under threat of Russian attacks in a war that stopped all soccer in Ukraine in February, a new league season starts today in Kyiv with the goal of restoring some sense of normal life.
The elegant Olympic Stadium has staged the biggest European soccer games in the past decade though none as poignant as the opening-day meeting of Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv – teams from eastern cities that are fighting for their very existence.
No fans will be allowed in the 65,000-capacity downtown stadium for the 1 p.m. local time kickoff and the players must be rushed to bomb shelters if air-raid sirens sound.
“We have rules in case of an alarm and we should go to be underground,” Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko said Monday in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. “But I think the teams, the players will be proud of this event.”
“We are ready, we are strong and I think we will show to all the world Ukrainian life and will to win,” the national-team veteran said.
The Ukrainian Premier League returns with the blessing of the nation’s leaders and in a week heavy with meaning.
Today is Ukraine’s national flag day and Wednesday is the celebration of independence from control by Moscow that the former Soviet Union republic declared in 1991.
Arrests could
impact World Cup
An advocacy group says Qatar arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without their pay and deported some of them. The incident comes just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament.
US player easing back after birth
Defender Crystal Dunn will return to practice with the U.S. women’s national team as it prepares for the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a pair of exhibition matches next month against Nigeria. Dunn is not quite match fit after the birth of her son in May, but she’ll join the team to train for its matches on Sept. 3 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Sept. 6 in Washington, D.C. She could possibly return for a match against England at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7. “We do believe that she’s going to be playing minutes for us in one of the upcoming games. Now what will those minutes look like? I cannot be more precise because we need to see where Crystal is right now when she comes into camp,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.
Men’s No. 2 player out of US Open
Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday. The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949. Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year. American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw for the tournament. Main draw play begins Monday. Reilly Opelka, who won two titles earlier this year, also withdrew Monday because of injury. He reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year. Fellow American Jack Sock took his place in the main draw.
