TRUCKEE, Calif. – Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title.
Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout.
The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player finished with 43 points.
With the event also sanctioned by the European tour, Reavie earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons.
Martin Laird was third at 38 after a seven-point day. Mark Hubbard followed at 37, and Scott Gutschewski at 35.
auto racing
Stewart’s wife wins 1st Top Fuel
Leah Pruett raced to her first Top Fuel victory for Tony Stewart Racing, powering past Shawn Langdon in the final of the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado. Pruett, who is married to Stewart, had a 3.884-second run at 316.38 mph in the final for her 10th career victory and second at Bandimere. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Female med chief to be 1st for IMS
Dr. Julia Vaizer, an an assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, will become the first female medical chief for IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway when she takes over next season. Vaizer has spent the past year assisting Dr. Geoffrey Billows, the series’ longtime medical director, who announced Sunday in Toronto that he will be stepping down. Billows has been undergoing treatment for parotid salivary cancer since November 2020.
Kyle Busch still unsigned
Joe Gibbs said he’s surprised his eponymous race team has yet to sign two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to a contract for 2023. Busch faced an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company had sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.
baseball
Trout out, Freeman in
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms. Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman was added Sunday as the 14th replacement player, giving the host Dodgers six All-Stars to match the New York Yankees for most. Trout was replaced on the AL roster Sunday by Seattle infielder Ty France for Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. Minnesota’s Byron Buxton will replace Trout in the AL’s starting lineup.
basketball
Blazers take Summer title
Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship game Sunday in Las Vegas. It was the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017. The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.
Fever losing streak hits 9
Breanna Stewart scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd and Tina Charles added 15 points apiece and the host Seattle Storm beat Indiana 81-65 Sunday to extend the Fever’s losing streak to nine games. NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-22) with 15 points and nine rebounds. The Fever have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
cycling
Belgian wins stage in sprintJasper Philipsen of Belgium braved a heat wave to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France in Carcassonne in a sprint on Sunday as Jonas Vingegaard kept the leader’s yellow jersey. Philipsen beat points leader Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on the line to win a Tour stage for the first time.