INDIANAPOLIS – Greg Anderson scored his landmark 100th win in Pro Stock while Antron Brown, Ron Capps and Matt Smith also claimed victories at the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Anderson became just the fifth driver to win 100 events, joining John Force, Frank Manzo, Dan Fletcher and David Rampy. Anderson’s 100th win came in his 510th start in the class.
Anderson defeated KB Racing teammate Dallas Glenn in the final round. Glenn fouled out by two-thousandths of a second. Anderson made his best run of eliminations with a time of 6.587, and called the victory the biggest of his career.
“I don’t even know if I can explain what this means,” Anderson said, per the NHRA website. “It’s incredible. I’ve kept asking myself when this might happen and I guess it was meant to be at Indy. For my whole career, I’ve made no bones about what Indy means to me. It means 10 times more than any other race we have. Nothing compares to Indy. I couldn’t possibly ask for more. I’m a lucky, lucky man.”
baseball
Yankees’ OF to have hand surgery
Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery after breaking a bone in his right wrist taking a swing Friday at Tampa Bay, Florida, but manager Aaron Boone said the “possibility of him returning is still in play.” An All-Star with the Royals, the 28-year-old Benintendi was traded to the Yankees in July and is hitting .254 with 12 RBI in 33 games for them.
Hockey
Komets’ player in famous fight dies
Joel Baillargeon, a former NHL player who had a short, yet memorable, stint with the Komets, died at 57 last week in Quebec. Baillargeon, a left wing, played 20 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 1983 draft, and the Quebec Nordiques. He played only four games with the Komets in 1986-87, totaling one goal, two points and 37 penalty minutes. Among that time was a fight with the Indianapolis Checkers’ Marc Magnan at Market Square Arena that continued into the tunnel off the ice.
soccer
Blackmail plot thickens in France
Kylian Mbappé has spoken to Paul Pogba after being implicated in lurid claims involving a witch doctor and said he wants to believe his France teammate, who is the subject of alleged blackmail. “Today, I prefer to believe the word of a teammate,” Mbappé said at a news conference ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League game today against Juventus, Pogba’s current club. French authorities are investigating allegations Pogba was the target of an extortion plot by his brother and childhood friends who demanded $13 million from the former Manchester United midfielder. Mbappé was dragged into the story by being named in social media posts by Pogba’s brother, Mathias. Paul Pogba reportedly told investigators the blackmailers aimed to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on French superstar Mbappé. Pogba denied that allegation and Mbappé sided with the player he won a World Cup with in 2018.
Sac Republic on
cusp of history
Sacramento Republic FC is hoping it can pull off one more upset to cap a memorable run through the U.S. Open Cup competition. Sac Republic will face Major League Soccer club Orlando City in the final Wednesday. Sac Republic is looking to become just the second lower-division club to win the Open Cup title in the last quarter-century, joining Rochester in 1999. The last lower-division club to reach the final was Charleston in 2008. Barely 18 months ago, Sacramento seemed destined to land an expansion MLS franchise but those hopes were derailed when the lead investor in the bid backed out.