The IHSAA released brackets Monday for the boys tennis sectional tournaments, which will be held at neutral sites this afternoon through Saturday.
No. 10 Homestead, which is fifth in the state with 40 sectional titles, will host a sectional and play Wayne in the first round. No. 13 Carroll, which reached the semi-state championship last season, will also host a sectional and drew a bye to the semifinal, where the Chargers will face the winner of Churubusco vs. Snider. Leo, which is ranked fourth in District 2, will face Northrop in the first round of the Carroll Sectional, and the winner will advance to face Blackhawk Christian, ranked eighth in District 2.
Columbia City, the defending Warsaw Sectional champion, opens against Wawasee this year. Norwell Sectional defending champ Huntington North will begin its postseason with a match against Adams Central. Concordia, which won its home sectional last fall, drew South Side in the first round. Fremont, which won the DeKalb Sectional last year, plays Prairie Heights in the first round.
baseball
Braves visit Biden at White House
President Joe Biden said the Atlanta Braves will be “forever known as the upset kings of October” for their improbable 2021 World Series win, as the team visited the White House for a victory celebration. Biden called the Braves’ drive an “unstoppable, joyful run.” The team got its White House visit in with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and the playoffs begin again.
colleges
Grace names Hall inductees
Grace announced its Lancer Hall of Fame class. Men’s tennis team coach Don Cramer, men’s basketball player Gary Grove, men’s tennis player Leon Brenneman and women’s soccer player Jocelyn DeLange (Evans) will be honored at the Hall of Fame Breakfast on Saturday.
football
Raiders fined over fans rushing field
Texas Tech was fined $50,000 and reprimanded by the Big 12 Conference because fans stormed the field after an overtime victory against rival Texas, a celebration during which a video showed one of them shoving a Longhorns player. A post on Texas Tech’s official athletic department Twitter account included a still shot from the video asking for help in identifying that fan, and said the matter had been turned over to the school’s police department.
high schools
Roundup
Canterbury will celebrate long-time boys soccer coach Greg Mauch, who is retiring at the end of the season, at the team’s final home game against Merrillville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Mauch has coached the Cavaliers since 1984, winning 21 sectional titles, 16 regional titles and seven state titles (the most among Indiana boys soccer programs) in 10 trips to the finals. He is a six-time Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the Year, the 1998 National Coach of the Year and a 2005 inductee to the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame. … Carroll volleyball announced that senior outside hitter Ellie Frey has committed to Grand Canyon.
hockey
1 more player to dress in ECHL
The ECHL announced that teams will now be able to dress 19 players -- 17 skaters and two goaltenders -- for games. That’s up one from last season, and should be a welcome change for teams who often had to play short-handed because of injuries and call-ups. The Komets, who play in the ECHL, open training camp Oct. 10 at Memorial Coliseum.
soccer
US Federation’s
new CEO named
JT Batson, co-founder of the advertising technology company Hudson MX, was hired as CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation.