Max Amoako’s brace helped propel Fort Wayne FC to a 5-0 victory over the Dayton Dutch Lions on Sunday in USL League Two Valley Division play at Dayton Outpatient Center Stadium in West Carrollton, Ohio.
Amoako’s 39th minute goal put Fort Wayne (8-3-2) up 3-0, and Amoako scored again in the 50th minute to extend FWFC’s unbeaten streak to six matches. Fort Wayne shut out Dayton in all three matches this season by a combined 14-0.
Riley Lynch, Victor Claudel and Beto Anaya also scored for FWFC.
Fort Wayne FC remains third in the Valley Division table with 26 points, three behind Kings Hammer FC and the South Bend Lions, both 9-2-2.
To qualify for the USL2 playoffs, Fort Wayne must defeat Cleveland Force SC at home Saturday and needs either the Lions or Kings Hammer to lose. Kings Hammer leads the Valley Division with a plus-23 goal differential, while South Bend and Fort Wayne are at plus 20.
auto racing
Leclerc prevails in F1 in Austria
In Spielberg, Austria, Charles Leclerc, who had gone five F1 races in his Ferrari without a podium spot, won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. Leclerc moved up to second overall but is still a distant 38 points behind Max Verstappen. … Formula One drivers were quick to condemn the behavior of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix. F1 said before Sunday’s race that it had received reports from fans who had been verbally abused, without giving further details.
baseball
Injuries, moves
Shortstop Wander Franco was put on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, a day after he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right wrist discomfort. His teammate Kevin Kiermaier, a Bishop Luers grad, was also put on the 10-day IL with left hip inflammation. Kiermaier was sidelined by the ailment between June 20 and July 1. … The Braves acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the San Diego Padres.
basketball
Pacers lose
Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin was bested by Sacramento’s Keegan Murray in a duel of top-six draft picks, and the Pacers lost Sunday to the Kings, 103-96, in the Las Vegas Summer League. Mathurin, the No. 6 pick, had 15 points and three rebounds for the Pacers, but No. 4 pick Murray scored a game-high 23 points. Terry Taylor paced the Pacers with 16 points.
cycling
Pogač
ar leads after Alpine finish
Bob Jungels earned his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year’s race, while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar retained the leader’s yellow jersey after the ninth stage Sunday.
high schools
Commitment
Recent Snider graduate Aidan Lambert announced his commitment to Southwestern Illinois College men’s basketball Sunday.
hockey
Avalanche sign new goaltender
Alexander Georgiev, acquired Thursday in a trade with the New York Rangers, signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
tennis
Announcer at Wimbledon leaves
Former tennis player Sue Barker is stepping down from her role as a commentator and presenter at Wimbledon for the BBC. Barker won the French Open title in 1976 and has spent the last three decades working for the BBC at the All England Club. For years, she has been the person interviewing the champions and runners-up on Centre Court after the final.