As awareness continues to grow for Wizard’s World Arcade, so too does owner Mike Burgess’ level of excitement over the growth of interest in his facility as well as pinball as a whole. With attendance now surpassing even the level it had reached pre-pandemic, Burgess continues to see rising numbers for his weekly women’s and children’s tournaments, which now take place on Saturdays.
“We were going gangbusters and then the pandemic hit,” Burgess said. “It’s just additional opportunities to play in tourney format for kids and for women, and it just continues to grow. We have the largest average attendance in Indiana (at our weekly tournaments).”
Those competing weekly will eye a much larger prize on Jan. 22, when Wizard’s World Arcade plays host to the International Flipper Pinball Association Indiana Women’s State Championship. The top eight players in the state based on points earned during World Pinball Player Rankings-sanctioned open events will join the top eight players from women-only events.
Those qualifying players will pay a $20 entry fee, with the top players in the tournament earning cash prizes. The winner will also receive a plaque and recognition as the state champion.
Burgess estimates that 50 of his 144 pinball machines cycle through the weekly tournaments, which provides for a wide variety of machines for tournament participants while also keeping some machines open for those not competing. For the women’s state championship, players will get to select any of the machines within the facility.
Wizard’s World doesn’t charge a fee for the weekly women’s tournaments. Players just pay for the games they play, with most games costing just 50 cents. Once all players have registered, they are placed into groups of four at random, and a computer then selects the machines each foursome will play.
Fort Wayne is one of several cities in Indiana that play host to regular tournaments. This year, 156 IFPA-sanctioned tournaments featuring 3,718 players have taken place throughout the state, with Indianapolis, Evansville and Lafayette also serving as tournament sites.
Despite a state population that ranks just 17th nationally, Indiana sports the 10th most players in the country in terms of tournament participants. With that volume of tournaments and players competing, Indiana holds the distinction of “Super State”, which means that 24 players will earn the right to compete in the state championship tournament.
Pinball typically attracts more of a male clientele, though the numbers are starting to even out a bit, Burgess explained. That includes Wizard’s World Arcade employee Molly Oury of Stroh, who is ranked 19th in the Indiana overall rankings but will enter the Indiana Women’s State Championship as the top-ranked player based on competition in women’s tournaments and No. 2 based on open tournament play.
The weekly tournaments routinely draw players from as far away as Martinsville to the south and Elkhart to the west, with players from Ohio also making the trip.
Other top-ranked women based on points earned in women’s tournaments include Deb Dull of Fort Wayne, who’s second, Bluffton’s Rose Quinn (fourth) and Fort Wayne’s Rachel Engels (fifth) and Sydnee Deventer (sixth).
“There just weren’t a lot of women involved with pinball, but we’re getting a lot better at that ratio,” Burgess said.