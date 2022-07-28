GLENDALE, Ariz. – Kyler Murray burst through the locker room door Thursday morning, marched up to the podium for an impromptu media session, and declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what strange addendums are on his new contract.
Then the Arizona Cardinals quarterback paused and grinned for a moment: “No pun intended.”
In a rare show of public emotion, the 5-foot-10 Murray vociferously defended his study habits a few days after the NFL Network reported there was a unique addendum to his $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandates at least four hours of “independent study” – i.e. watching game film – during game weeks each season.
It also says the quarterback can’t be distracted by “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet.”
“To think I can accomplish everything I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game, and not have that passion and not take this serious, it’s disrespectful and almost a joke,” Murray said. “I’m honestly flattered that y’all think that, at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious.
“I’m not 6-7, 230, and I don’t throw the ball 85 yards. I’m already behind the 8-ball and can’t afford to take any shortcuts.”
Murray didn’t offer any insight on why the clause was added.
“If you want to talk about football, we’ll talk about football,” he said.
Seahawks’ star WR to get new deal
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign wide receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension that will be worth up to a reported $72 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The deal is expected to include $58 million guaranteed and will keep him under contract with Seattle through the 2025 season. The guaranteed money includes a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver, according to ESPN.
Metcalf caught 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Extra points
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. ...Tampa center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice. ... Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations are lingering into training camp, but he would not publicize details about topics such as guaranteed money.