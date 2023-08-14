Top players

Dane Sebert, Sr., OL/DL, Eastside: Although the Blazers graduated three who each rushed for over 900 yards, the 6-6, 330-pound returning Class 2A All-State lineman is a tremendous cog in the Eastside machine.

Brody Morgan, Jr., QB/DB, Central Noble: Taking over at quarterback for an injured Tyler Shisler early last season, Morgan set a school record in passing yards in a season.

Calder Hefty, Jr., QB, Garrett: Completed 56% of his passes last season, throwing for 1,062 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Gavin Huelsenbeck, Sr., OL/TE, Churubusco: Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception in 2022.

Micah Steury, Sr., QB/LB, Angola: Ranks first among returning Hornets in tackles and will compete with sophomore Hawk Hasselman to start under center.