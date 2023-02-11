Entering Saturday’s semistate wrestling tournament at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the word redemption kept swirling around the head of New Haven sophomore Easton Doster. After suffering a semifinal defeat in the 2022 tournament that left Doster beyond frustrated, the Bulldogs’ unbeaten wrestler channeled that frustration through many months of offseason workouts, easily dispatching Jimtown’s Mikey Kallimani in the finals, 6-1, to win the 132-pound weight class.
“I don’t like losing,” Doster said. “I would say 90 percent (of Saturday’s victory was redemption for last season) if I’m honest. I knew I was the best wrestler in the field, so I just trained like that. I had no one to go after, but I just knew I had to wrestle my match, and if I wrestled my match four times in a row, I’d be a semistate champion.”
Of the 223 wrestlers that entered Saturday’s Fort Wayne Semistate, Doster stands as one of just six that will wrestle Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the opening round of the IHSAA State Finals with an unbeaten record. While most competitors in Indianapolis will have logged around 40 matches, Doster’s finals victory moved his record to 22-0.
That’s due to a hairline fracture suffered back in December which sidelined Doster for about three weeks. Doster credited his coaching staff with keeping him in the proper mindset, routinely checking in to make sure he stayed focused on the postseason tournament – and avenging the semistate defeat – rather than getting frustrated because of the injury.
“They made sure my head was screwed on right for that period I was off,” Doster said. “They said it could have been the best thing to happen to me, to not get beat up at the winter tournaments at a lot of these kids are going to and suffering tough losses or getting hurt later in the season. I think it was one of the best things that could have happened.”
Another standout from the Northeast 8, junior Duke Myers of Bellmont, also enjoyed a bit of redemption Saturday. A year after losing a 10-8 decision in the finals at 160, Myers controlled Delta’s Braxton Russell in the championship at 170.
A week after knocking off Russell in the finals to win the Jay County Regional, Myers handled Russell 5-2 in the finals at the Coliseum, stepping to the top of the podium after coming up just short last season.
“It was a pretty sore loss, and I’ve been working all year to avenge that and glad I could finally get it done,” Myers said. “I knew (Russell) was a good wrestler, he’s been here before. I figured it would be him or another guy to come out of the other side, so I was ready for it.”
Like Doster, Myers overcame some tough midseason circumstances to earn his semistate title, as former Bellmont coach Paul Gunsett died in early January. The loss was felt deeply by Myers, who was coached by Gunsett as a freshman, but the junior knows his coach would be proud of his effort on Saturday.
“It’s good I could do something for him,” Myers said. “I know if he would be here, he’d be smiling with me and having a good time, but I know he has the best seat in the house.”
For the third straight year, Rochester won the team title, scoring 77 points to edge runner-up Delta (75). Snider (56.5) finished four points ahead of Bellmont for fourth, while Adams Central tied Kokomo for seventh with 46 points and Garrett (44.5) took ninth.
DeKalb’s Braxton Miller (145), Snider’s De’Alcapon Veazy (182) and Northrop’s Julante Hinton (220) also won individual championships. Snider’s Julianna Ocampo (106), Bluffton’s Levi Johns (113), Garrett’s Hayden Brady (126), Adams Central’s Logan Uhlman (138) and Zac Wurm (285) and Bellmont’s Gavin Davis (152) each placed second in their weight classes.
Third-place finishers included DeKalb’s Drew Waldon (113), Garrett’s Carter Fielden (120), Fremont’s Essiah Kamer (132), Carroll’s Jackson Todd (152) and Bellmont’s Keagan Martin (220), while Eastside’s Linkin Carter (120), Huntington North’s Luke Teusch (145) and Columbia City’s Tanner Reed (170) also qualified for state after placing fourth.