The TinCaps are a demonstrably different team than they were at this time last week. Four players who were on the roster as of Sunday are no longer with the Padres organization and five new players have been added to the Fort Wayne roster since Wednesday. Even in the minor leagues, where the only constant is roster churn, that's a lot to metabolize at once for the players who saw a quartet of teammates traded away and a new group arrive in a 48-hour span.
"I'm not going to lie, it was brutal on Tuesday (when Robert Hassell III, Corey Rosier and Max Ferguson were traded)," Fort Wayne first baseman Cole Cummings said. "We were all very close and so that obviously sucked.
"With someone like (Robert) Gasser or Hassell, you saw (a trade) coming because those guys are big prospects and then you have guys like Max and Corey that was out of left field, didn't even see that one coming and especially since we had already finished batting practice, getting ready for the game, lineups were made. That was one was very surprising and caught everybody off guard for sure. ... I've been playing baseball for so long and playing summer ball you have all these friends you meet and then you really never see them again and that's just how it goes. So it's part of the business, but that was really my first trade deadline. I'm sure you'll get over it after a couple, but for my first one it was not fun."
The TinCaps have responded admirably to the adversity that comes with losing teammates from a tight-knit clubhouse, but they've dropped both games since the trades, falling Tuesday and then losing again tonight 3-1 to the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field, despite an announced sellout crowd of 7,557, the seventh sellout of the year.
Manager Brian Esposito admitted the upheaval has not been easy on his team.
"It's destructive to a clubhouse sometimes," the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said. "Especially when these kids are a little bit younger. They stay together for ... 5 1/2, six months and then their buddies move on and go to different places. I'm sure there's always a hole to fill. Guys that had routines that did things together, guys that traveled to the ballpark together. There's a lot of other things that are destructive besides our lineup. These guys have lives, these guys do a lot of things together and they're just trying to find their way through right now.
"But at the end of the day it's a bottomline business and they have to close the ranks and march on here and continue to move their own careers forward. You get a few days of grace and filling in the gaps, but then it's business as usual."
The Padres filled in the gaps they left in the Fort Wayne roster with a group of players from Low-A Lake Elsinore, plus former TinCaps infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza, who came back after stints in Double-A, Triple-A and the Arizona Complex League. One of those newcomers, Albert Fabian, made his Fort Wayne debut tonight and had one of the TinCaps' four hits. Another newcomer, Carlos Luis, could make his first appearance Friday, Esposito said. Relievers Keegan Collett and Alan Mundo should bolster a back end of the bullpen that has been good recently, but has given up more than its share of late-inning leads this season.
Thursday's game was a difficult one for the Fort Wayne offense, which managed just two hits until the ninth inning, when Joshua Mears and Lucas Dunn singled with two out to put the tying run on second. Agustin Ruiz bounced out to second to end the game, making it the second straight contest the TinCaps have rallied late only to fall short. This team has a competitive spirit in the late innings, but Esposito and Cummings admitted Fort Wayne has to put together better at-bats in the early and middle innings so high-wire comeback attempts aren't always necessary.
"Obviously an adjustment needs to be made where we lull in the middle innings and kind of give away at-bats, myself included," said Cummings, who hit his 10th home run of the season in the second inning. "We need to be able to jump on them before the ninth because we seem to do that a lot."
Mears' single in the ninth inning – which came off a 99 mph fastball – extended his hitting streak to seven games, in which he has nine hits in total. He just missed a home run earlier in the game, flying out to the wall in left after catching one just off the end of the bat. The former second-round pick, who spent time in the Arizona Complex League after struggling mightily with Fort Wayne in May, looks far more confident and relaxed now than he did then.
"He just goes up there and he's competing," Esposito said. "He's going out there, he's enjoying what he's doing and he's competing. That's something that he wasn't very happy about the last time he was here. There were a lot of mechanical things, there were a lot of swings, there were a lot of looking video. ... I think he's going out and trying to contribute and having fun while he's doing it."
Also encouraging was the performance of right-hander Efraín Contreras, who pitched two shutout innings in his first work since July 13, when he left a start with what looked like an elbow injury. Contreras touched 94 mph with his fastball, had no problems dropping in a 77 mph curveball and threw plenty of strikes. He seemed confident and healthy and although he might not get back to six- or seven-inning outings before the end of the season, the Padres will count it as a success if he pitches well in short spurts and stays healthy the rest of the way.
Tuesday and Thursday were the first games of the rest of the TinCaps' season, a campaign that will finish with a wildly different roster than that which ended July. Fort Wayne is a longshot to make a playoff push, longer now that it has lost its two best hitters (Hassell or Rosier) and its best pitcher (Gasser), but 34 remain. Stranger things have happened.