The wait for a decision from retired Judge Sue L. Robinson on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week.
Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, has been practicing with the Browns while Robinson has spent weeks trying to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
Today, Watson will practice in front of fans at the team’s training complex in Berea, Ohio, for the first time since the Browns dealt three first-round draft picks to the Texans.
Kerrigan to retire
Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is set to announce his retirement at a news conference today.
A Washington first-round pick out of Purdue in 2011 – the Boilermakers didn’t have another first-round selection until defensive end George Karlaftis this year – he spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the team before playing last year for Philadelphia.
Kerrigan, a Muncie native who turns 34 on Aug. 16, had 466 tackles and 97 sacks in 176 regular-season and playoff games. He was selected for the Pro Bowl four times: in 2012 and three straight years from 2016 to 2018.
Mevis waived
A day after undrafted rookie kicker Andrew Mevis, a Warsaw graduate and 2021 All-American with Iowa State, badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry.
Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and sent two more groups of onlookers scattering during warmups Thursday. None of them was standing close to the uprights as Mevis tried relatively short field goals. The former Fordham and Cyclones kicker also struggled to split the uprights during the first few days of camp.
Notes
Washington defensive end Chase Young, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State, will miss the first week of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL. … Bears center Lucas Patrick will be out indefinitely with a hand injury. … Linebacker Kwon Alexander, a pro bowler in 2017 with Tampa Bay, signed a one-year deal with the Jets.