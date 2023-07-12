Hoagland’s Nick Bienz is atop the leader board at the PGA Indiana Open with a two-day total of 8 under.
In Tuesday’s second round at Notre Dame’s Warren Course, he posted a 3-under 68.
Bienz, a 27-year-old Heritage graduate who played collegiately for IUPUI, won the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s City Championship in 2017 and 2018.
An amateur, Ben Hoagland of Evansville, is in second place at 5 under.
In third place at 4 under are Graham McAree of Fishers and Blake Wheeler of New Castle.
Hunter Mefford, a Purdue Fort Wayne golfer from Hanover, is tied for sixth place at 2 under.
The final round is today.