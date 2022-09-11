AUSTIN, Texas – Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and Bryce Young and Alabama overcame a stifling defensive effort by Texas to earn a hard-fought victory. Young was hit and harassed by the Texas defense most of the game, but the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback put together a big fourth quarter.
He had a twisting, off-balance touchdown pass, and then a 20-yard scramble in the final minute to set up the winning kick. Young easily dodged a blitzing defender, then had wide open field ahead of him to scamper.
Young’s clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day when the Crimson Tide (2-0) struggled with penalties and dropped passes and was forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch.
Texas (1-1) stuffed Alabama on fourth-and-inches late to set up a go-ahead field goal by Bert Auburn with 1:39 remaining.
Young also spoiled what could have been a program-defining victory for Texas and second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out with a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter.
No. 3 OHIO STATE 45, ARKANSAS STATE 12: At Columbus, Ohio, C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores.
Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards and became only the second Ohio State receiver to have two three-touchdown games in his career. Joey Galloway had multiple touchdown games in 1993 and 1994.
Stroud had 207 passing yards and a pair of 42-yard touchdowns to Harrison in the first half. He finished 16 for 24 for 351 yards and four touchdowns as the Buckeyes (2-0) rolled up 538 yards.
APPALACHIAN STATE 27, No. 6 TEXAS A&M 14: At College Station, Texas, Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and the Mountaineers took advantage of two turnovers to stun the Aggies.
Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina.
Appalachian State (1-1) settled for a 29-yard field goal by Michael Hughes to take a 17-14 lead with about eight minutes left after Christian Wells was wide open but dropped a touchdown pass on third down.
The Aggies (1-1) had a chance to tie it with about 31/2 minutes to go, but a 47-yard field goal attempt by Caden Davis was short.
It’s Appalachian State’s first win over a team in the AP Top 25 as a FBS team after losing in overtime to No. 9 Tennessee in 2016 and dropping an OT game to No. 9 Penn State in 2018.
No. 14 MICHIGAN STATE 52, AKRON 0: At East Lansing, Michigan, Jalen Berger ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns and the Spartans (2-0) forced four fumbles in earning their largest margin of victory since beating Eastern Michigan by 59 points in 2014.
Kendell Brooks, filling in for injured starting safety Xavier Henderson, forced the ball out twice in the first quarter. He has forced three fumbles in the Spartans’ first two games.
WASHINGTON STATE 17, No. 19 WISCONSIN 14: At Madison, Wisconsin, Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team to lead the Cougars.
Watson, who played for the Badgers in 2019-20, scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars (2-0) ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter.