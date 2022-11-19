After breaking into the top five nationally this week, the Grace men’s basketball team broke into its Crossroads League conference season Saturday, powering past Spring Arbor, 96-84, in Winona Lake.
The No. 3 Lancers (7-0, 1-0) trailed by four points at halftime, but the hosts had five in double figures, paced by Cade Gibbs’ 19, to secure the victory.
Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson added 17 points and six rebounds for Grace.
BALL STATE 86, INDIANA-SOUTH BEND 72: In Muncie, Jaylin Sellers’ first career double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds) propelled the Cardinals (3-1). Sellers paced a half dozen for Ball State in double figures, while Donyell Meredith scored 19 to lead the Titans (3-4).
TRINE 54, ROSE-HULMAN 38: In Crawfordsville, the Thunder limited the Engineers to 24% (12 of 50) shooting in staying perfect on the year at 4-0. Brent Cox led Trine with 17 points.
BETHEL 79, SAINT FRANCIS 68: At the Hutzell Center, the Pilots took an 11-point halftime lead and made it stand up to improve to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Crossroads League.
Antwaan Cushingberry scored a game-high 19 for the Cougars (4-4, 0-2).
HUNTINGTON 90, GOSHEN 59: At the Platt Center, the Foresters won their Crossroads League opener in emphatic fashion, posting matching 45-points efforts in both halves. Zach Goodline led Huntington (4-4, 1-0) with a game-high 21 points.
INDIANA TECH 75, LAWRENCE TECH 60: In Southfield, Michigan, the Warriors bounced back from their first loss of the year, getting 23 points and 10 rebounds from Josh Kline.
Kline shot 9 of 12 from the floor and sank all five of his free throws as No. 17 Tech improved to 6-1, 3-0 WHAC.
Women
GOSHEN 72, HUNTINGTON 42: At the Platt Center, the Maple Leafs stormed out to a 19-5 advantage at the first stop and didn’t look back.
Alli Vaughn scored 11 points for the Foresters (3-5, 0-1 CL).
SAINT FRANCIS 73, BETHEL 58: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars won the third quarter 27-17 to improve to 2-0 in Crossroads League play.
Reganne Pate and Cassidy Crawford both finished with 13 for USF (5-3 overall).
INDIANA TECH 88, LAWRENCE TECH 73: In Southfield, Michigan, the Warriors jumped out to a 46-32 lead at the break to improve to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in WHAC play. Kyra Whitaker made four 3-pointers to finish with 29 points for Tech.
TRINE 66, OTTERBEIN 54: In Angola, the Thunder outscored the Cardinals 18-8 in the third quarter to complete the sweep at the Cameron Hospital Classic. Sam Underhill went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line, leading Trine with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
MANCHESTER 61, ROCKFORD 52: In North Manchester, the Spartans held the Regents to 19 first-half points, with Maddi Smith netting her first career double-double (19 points, 13 rebounds) for Manchester (2-2).
GRACE 75, SPRING ARBOR 70: In Winona Lake, Karlee Feldman scored 25 points on a 10-of-13 performance from the floor for the Lancers (5-1, 1-0 CL).