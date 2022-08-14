In Week 1 of the 2021 football season, Charger Braden Steely christened Carroll’s new stadium with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first ever play on the new field – but Bishop Luers played spoiler with a 38-31 come-from-behind victory.
That same night, Snider’s Nick Talamantes hit a 47-yard field goal as time expired to clinch a 34-32 win at North Side.
Just a week later, the Chargers rebounded when backup quarterback Owen Scheele threw three touchdown passes to Jameson Coverstone for a 29-28 victory over Snider. (Tragically, Scheele passed away from leukemia in June).
All three of those early-season thrillers proved pivotal in the 2021 SAC conference race, paving the way for a three-way tie between Carroll, Bishop Luers and Snider with one loss apiece.
When the SAC shifts to a two-division format in 2023, Fort Wayne schedules will look more like those of the state’s other conferences, when the first two weeks of the season are dedicated to nonconference matchups. But the conference still has one more season in the current format, in which each team plays all nine conference opponents, leaving no room for nonconference dates.
And that means SAC teams have one more August in which a Week 1 or 2 result could kick-start a title chase – or dent hopes almost as soon as the season has begun.
“Week 1 for us, I’m telling our kids, we have to be at our best, we have to play at our best, we have to be disciplined, because the first game of the season could determine who will be SAC champs,” said North Side coach Ben Johnson, whose team is opening against Snider for the seventh year in a row. “And even if we do win – or lose – we have to play Dwenger (in Week 2). They’re a great team as well. That’s another SAC matchup that could determine where the (championship) bell goes. We’ve got to be ready. That’s what we’ve been preaching since last December.”
To be clear, many SAC teams are not planning to add a few easier warmups to the front end of their schedule starting next season. Snider will add East Noble and Warren Central in the first two years, and Carroll will see Hamilton Southeastern, Warren Central and two-time defending Class 6A champion Center Grove over the next two years. None of those count as a gentle warmup.
“The difference is, in the nonconference games, you get to play quality opponents, but nothing is on the line. It’s just a measurement to see how good you are and what you need to improve on,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “Game 1 for us, North Side, if we don’t play well we’re going to get beat, and that has conference championship implications. And that’s the biggest difference. We’ve got to be ready to be our best right away, and that’s different from what it will be when we’re playing nonconference games.”
Although co-champs Carroll, Snider and Bishop Luers have each lost eight players who were named to the All-SAC first or second team last season, their early-season games could again be ones to watch.
Snider has said goodbye to Domanick Moon, who won the Mr. Football position award for linebacker, offensive lineman D.J. Moore, who was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State list, and running back Tyrese Brown, who scored 20 touchdowns and averaged 162.2 yards per game. But the Panthers (8-2 in 2021) return senior quarterback Luke Haupert for his third varsity season, as well as his top three receivers. They’ll open the season against a North Side team that was just 2-7 in 2021 but is eager to improve – and has been thinking about that fateful field goal. (Talamantes, who is a linebacker in addition to his kicking duties, is back for his senior season.)
Bishop Luers has said goodbye to many of the players who took the Knights to the Class 2A State Finals in 2020, including the all-time SAC passing leader (Carson Clark) and many of his favorite targets (most notably Brody Glenn). Charlie Stanski has taken over at quarterback, and the Knights retain the services of Nick Thompson, an all-state defensive back who had four interceptions in 2021 and can also make an impact at wide receiver.
Those Knights will open their season against a Carroll team that has had a year to think about the impactful 2021 loss to Luers.
“We’ve got tons of fire, we can’t wait for Week 1,” Carroll linebacker Dylan Bennett said. “We’re only worried about ourselves, we’re not worried about what the score looks like Week 1, we’re just going to make sure it looks good at the end of the game.”
Wayne, which improved from two wins in Sherwood Haydock’s first year as head coach in 2020 to four in 2021, could take advantage of the season opener against Bishop Dwenger to demonstrate that they are back in the mix in the SAC. The Generals have good size at many spots on the field and two returning Class 4A Junior All-State honorees in running back Lamarion Nelson and defensive end Nehemiah Young. The Saints, however, are trying to improve on a 7-5 record from 2021, and they got a shot in the arm when safety CJ Davis transferred in from Northrop.
Speaking of Northrop, the Bruins will play their first game under new head coach Quentin Bowen at Homestead in Week 1.
Homestead put together a 6-4 record in 2021 (disappointing by Spartan standards), but three of those defeats came by one score or less, and two by just a field goal. Getting back into double-digit win territory, where Homestead was during back-to-back SAC seasons in 2019 and 2020, will be made harder by the fact that Homestead’s top three receivers all graduated at the end of last year.
The final Week 1 SAC matchup is Concordia at South Side.
The Cadets, who went 2-8 in 2021, are back under the direction of Tim Mannigel after he stepped away for the 2021 season to focus on his role as athletic director. South Side went 1-8 in 2021 in Guy Lee’s first season as head coach. Defensive lineman Mike King III, who was named to the All-SAC Second Team as a junior, is one of the Archers’ key returners.