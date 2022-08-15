OSSIAN – In 2016, Josh Gerber’s first season as head coach at Norwell, the Knights went 0-10, their second winless campaign in six years.
Two more seasons at the bottom of the Northeast 8 followed, but the Knights showed signs of life with a 5-6 campaign in 2019, then broke out the last two seasons with a combined 21-4 mark and the team’s first sectional title since 2014 last year.
Now, Norwell is trying to take the next step on its upward trajectory. With perennial conference powers Leo and East Noble replacing significant talent and the Knights returning seven of their eight all-NE8 players from last year’s 11-2 team, there is a feeling Norwell can make a run at the program’s first conference crown in 13 years and potentially top their trip to the regional in the Class 3A playoffs last season.
“I don’t think it’s a pressure so much as it a desire from these guys to be good and to maybe make a deep tourney run,” Gerber said. “We’d love to win a conference. … We haven’t won a regional since 2006, we haven’t won a conference since 2009. Those guys know that, those banners hang in the gym. They know it’s been a bit of a drought. It’s been too long and these guys want to correct that and fix that.”
The Knights return, among others, the powerful running back tandem of Luke Graft and Jon Colbert, who combined to rush for more than 2,700 yards and account for 31 touchdowns last season (Graft scored 20).
That duo will run behind a line featuring three all-conference players in Brody Bolyn (committed to play college football at Bowling Green), Kyle Zeddis and Ayden Billiard, plus all-league tight end Trey Bodenheimer. Bolyn says the Knights play “grown-man football,” using a run-first attack to wear out opposing defenses.
Norwell has the personnel to run that system as well as anyone, but the Knights also plan to open up the passing game somewhat this season with quarterback Lleyton Bailey back for his second year as the starter. He’ll throw to junior Cade Shelton, a first-team All-NE8 cornerback last season, among others.
“If we’re going to go deep in the tournament, we have to throw the ball better than what we did last year,” Gerber said. “That’s been a focus and a point of emphasis and Lleyton’s done a great job with it. We’ve challenged him with that and he’s really grown as a quarterback.”
The Knights won’t be able to walk to the conference crown by any means, however. Leo, the two-time defending conference champion and winner of 18 consecutive NE8 games, welcomed new coach Jason Doerffler in May and loses quarterback Jackson Barbour and Mason Sheron as well as trench anchors DJ Allen and Landen Livingston (both set to play Power Five football this fall), but returns all-conference linemen Collin Butler and Truman Wirtz and productive tailback Ethan Crawford.
East Noble coach Luke Amstutz noted the Lions “still have as much talent as anyone” in the league.
“Last year, I remember some site put that Norwell’s favored to win the conference and I automatically sent it to my group chat: ‘Alright, we gotta use this as fire, try to get our third conference championship in a row,” the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Butler said.
East Noble is working on a string of 19 straight winning seasons, but went “only” 6-3 last season, losing twice to Leo, including 32-29 in the sectional, and 17-0 to Norwell, which has beaten the other Knights back-to-back years.
Amstutz’s group has quarterback Zander Brazel, only a junior, back for his second year as the starter after throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He will be breaking in new weapons, however, as the Knights lost ultra-versatile wide receiver Rowan Zolman (now at Miami Ohio) and running backs Kainon Carico, Ethan Nickles and Nick Munson.
The defense will also rebuild behind junior linebacker Connor Leins, whom Amstutz said could be one of the best at his position in the area.
New Haven should be able to score points in bunches thanks to the combination of North Side transfer Donovan Williams at quarterback and four-star class of 2024 college recruit Mylan Graham at receiver. Graham has scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame after a monster summer.
“If teams are gonna leave him wide open, we’re going to get him the ball and if they start to double-cover or adjust, move people over, then someone else is going to be open,” second-year Bulldogs coach Kyle Booher said.
Columbia City will have to replace all-everything quarterback Greg Bolt, but returns 1,000-yard rusher Ethan Sievers and backfield mate Josh Arntz and was within striking distance of Norwell and East Noble in a 5-6 campaign last year.
Huntington North, Bellmont and DeKalb have work to do to climb the standings, but DeKalb brings back dynamic receiver Donnie Wiley (10 TD catches and a kick return touchdown last season) and Bellmont has a pair of outstanding juniors up front in Dylan Velez and Cole Mendez, both of whom earned All-NE8 honors last year.
Still, Norwell is the favorite, an unthinkable proposition six years ago.
“In the regular season, we expect an NE8 championship and really not to get beat in the regular season. And then a deep postseason run. That’s our goal,” Graft said. “We’re working here like we haven’t won a single game. We haven’t won anything yet. … We’re ready.”