NEW HAVEN – The NE8 schedule didn't exactly line up in Norwell's favor this year.
The Knights play four of their seven conference games on the road this season, including games at Leo, New Haven and Columbia City, the other three teams in the top half of the conference.
But on Saturday night, the Knights were NE8 road warriors.
Hot shooting in the first half allowed Class 3A No. 4 Norwell (13-2, 4-0 NE8) to build a big lead at New Haven (7-9, 3-1), and the Knights withstood a late charge by the Bulldogs to come out with a 77-65 victory.
"We still control our destiny, and we have two of our last three conference games at home, so I think that's going to help out," Norwell coach Mike McBride said. "I feel really good about getting this one tonight. That was our focus, we had a whole week of practice, and I think we were prepared for what they were going to do."
The teams traded baskets in the early minutes, but after New Haven senior forward Darrion Brooks hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 5, the Bulldogs would not hit another shot from the field for the rest of the quarter. The Knights, meanwhile, shot 7 of 12 (58.3%) to end the first quarter with a 17-6 lead.
"I thought Jake (Parker) and Lleyton (Bailey) shot it well early. I thought Luke McBride did a good job of setting guys up early in the game," Mike McBride said. "And defensively, we did a good job on them, making them take some tough shots. And I thought we were really, really good in the first half at rebounding the basketball, we kept them off the boards, which they're very good at."
Norwell led by as much as 29-11 in the second quarter and 55-31 in the third, but the Knights knew that New Haven wouldn't go quietly.
"A week ago, they came all the way back and beat Leo. Last Saturday, Carroll had them down double-figures, and they came back and were within a possession or two of them in the last minute," McBride said. "So for us to come in here on the road and come away with a 12-point victory, I think that says a lot about our kids tonight."
Although the Knights had a comfortable lead in the third quarter, they switched to a zone defense as some players got into foul trouble.
"They really weren't shooting it very well, and maybe that's why they picked up some offensive rebounds, is because we were in the zone," Mike McBride said. "It's something we've not done a lot of, we're going to have to work on a little bit, because we've got to rebound better out of it."
Although Norwell handled New Haven's defensive pressure well for most of the game, a few errors began to creep in late in the game, and that wide lead was briefly cut back to single digits with 1:11 left to play.
"We really got a little sloppy at the end with taking care of the ball, so we tried to slow ourselves down, make good passes and take care of it so they can't get layups and easy buckets," Luke McBride said.
Norwell made 19 of 22 free throws, including 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter, to help ice New Haven's comeback.
Luke McBride had another spectacular night, scoring 26 points (including going 8 for 8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter) with nine rebounds and eight assists. Parker finished with 16 points and and Bailey and Ashton Federspiel each had nine.
Brooks had 21 points for New Haven, Korbyn Hammel had 18 and James Hardy 12 points and a team-leading nine rebounds.