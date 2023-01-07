PORTLAND – Norwell beat Garrett by one point on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the IHSWCA Team State Duals at Jay County, where the Class 2A division was contested.
The Knights lost their final two matches of the day to finish fourth overall, while the Railroaders finished sixth and Wawasee ninth.
Bellmont had an up-and-down day, taking seventh place the day after Braves wrestling legend Paul Gunsett, a high school state champion and former Bellmont coach, died after a serious illness at 53.
At the Class A meet in Martinsville, Adams Central reached the final, where the Jets fell to repeat champion Tell City 49-27. South Adams placed fifth in Class A and Bluffton seventh.
Most Braves wrestlers and fans were wearing shirts dedicated to Gunsett, emblazoned with the words “And You Thought I Was Tough Then ...” over a photo of him as a young wrestler. Gunsett won the individual 135-pound title and led Bellmont to a team championship in 1988, and was a 2008 inductee to the IHSWCA Hall of Fame. He was a head or assistant wrestling coach at Bellmont from 1993 until last season. His health prevented him from serving as a coach this season.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Bellmont coach Tim Myers said. “He’s not just another coaching staff member, he’s my brother. He was my idol. When I was in fifth grade, I watched him win a state title, and I wanted to be just like Paul Gunsett.
“And then I got to high school, and he got to coach me a couple years in high school. And then I came back (to Decatur), and I got be even tighter with him and coach with him for over 20 years. He’s not just another coach. It’s so difficult.”
The No. 6 Norwell Knights beat Owen Valley 45-25, then fell behind No. 4 Garrett, which had received a bye, early in their dual. By the final match of the dual, the Knights needed a pin to advance to the semifinals, which Hudson Kahn delivered in the 285-pound match against Marcellus McCormack at 5:53 for a 34-33 win.
“I was equally as happy as I was upset, that we put ourselves in that situation where we had to rely on the last guy to get a fall,” Norwell coach John Johnson said. “I was so thankful that he did, but it just comes down to being able to lose in the right way, and I feel like sometimes we struggle with that.”
No. 1 Jay County, which lost to No. 3 Western 37-26 in the finals, beat Norwell 46-25 in the semifinals, even though Ethan Michael (220), Kahn and Hunter Douglas (106) finished the round with three straight victories for the Knights. Of the nine Jay County victories in the semis, six came by falls. Norwell lost 45-30 to No. 7 Hamilton Heights in the third-place match.
Kahn and Jason Prough (113) went 4-0 on the day and Douglas was 3-0.
“I told the team, my goal was to get into the top four, and obviously you want to do better once you get here,” Johnson said. “I think overall, we did OK. We had too many falls that hurt us there in the last couple rounds, but that’s what we’ve got to learn from. We’ve got young guys, and that’s part of growing and getting better throughout the year.”
After the one-point defeat in the quarterfinals, Garrett rebounded with a 39-28 win over Rensselaer Central, but the Railroaders lost 42-22 to No. 2 Delta in the fifth-place match.
“We wrestled really hard. I tried making a few moves in the lineup, and that bit us a little bit in the last one,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “When you lose by a point, there’s always something that could’ve gone better, there are so many different things. We were really close against a tough Norwell team, beat a tough Rensselaer Central team.”
The Railroaders are missing Hayden Brady, who finished fourth at 120 at the state finals last year, but Ryan Kochendorfer successfully filled in at Brady’s 126-pound slot Saturday, going 2-1.
“That’s a swing right there, not having him,” Kraus said of Brady, a senior. “But (Ryan) is a freshman that just started wrestling a few years ago, I’m really proud of him.”
Garrett’s Jack O’Connor wrestled once at 195 and twice in the 220 class, going 3-0, and Chase Leech wrestled twice at 160 and once more at 170, winning all three times.
No. 6 Bellmont beat New Prairie 49-27 in the first round, but Western dominated the quarterfinal, winning 60-12. The only two Braves to win in that dual were Duke Myers at 170 and Keagan Martin at 220.
Bellmont lost to Delta, 43-26, in the consolation round and then beat Rensselaer Central 38-33 in the seventh-place match.
At Martinsville, No. 3 Adams Central received a first-round bye and then beat Bluffton 58-12 in the quarterfinal. The Jets beat No. 2 Cascade 41-37 in the semifinal. Wyatt McAfee (182), Trevor Curie (195) and Keegan Bluhm (220) went 3-0.