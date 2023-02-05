BLOOMINGTON – Purdue came into Saturday's game against Indiana giving the ball away just 10.7 times per game, 24th-fewest in the country.
Against the 21st-ranked Hoosiers and their incessant defensive pressure, the Boilermakers turned the ball over eight times in the first eight minutes, surpassed their season average by the end of the first half and eventually totaled 16 miscues, which led to 20 Indiana points in a 79-74 Hoosiers victory.
To Boilermakers coach Matt Painter, turnovers were the decisive factor in his team's second loss of the season.
“When you have 11 turnovers in the first half and the game before you had seven for the whole game, it just hurts you," said Painter, whose Boilermakers trailed 50-35 at halftime. "Our guys were resilient, they battled back, but not good enough. ... When you out-rebound someone by 16 and you have someone [center Zach Edey] who gets 33 (points) and 18 (rebounds), you should win the game. That should have been ours."
Purdue's sloppy play started early, with Edey throwing the ball away on the Boilermakers' opening possession. Fletcher Loyer did the same less than two minutes later and David Jenkins Jr. and Mason Gillis each added live-ball turnovers with poor passes in the first eight minutes. Gillis also traveled twice in that span.
Painter gave Indiana credit for bringing intensity to its perimeter defense and feeding off the raucous Assembly Hall crowd, but he admitted his top-ranked team, which had been 11-0 away from Mackey Arena prior to Saturday, lacked concentration and toughness in the first half.
“It’s the combination of (Indiana's) approach and also the environment that sometimes guys get emotionally drunk and lose it," said the 18th-year Boilermakers coach, who voiced his opinion Assembly Hall is the toughest place to play in the Big Ten. "They do a good job of pressuring and it’s hard, but who cares? Who cares what’s going on out there? Handle it. Handle it. Don’t worry about it, it’s just a basketball game. If it gets physical, it gets physical. You gotta be able to play. … We didn’t do that. It took us until halftime to recalibrate and get ourselves in a position to focus.”
The Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) steadied themselves after halftime and had the ball trailing just 67-65 with five minutes left. On that possession, however, Edey gave the ball up to Indiana's Miller Kopp, the big man's fifth and final turnover of the game.
In the final 4:49, Purdue gave the ball away four times.
With 1:36 to go and the Boilermakers trailing 73-70, Purdue freshman point guard Braden Smith drove the baseline and tried to wrap around a pass to Mason Gillis in the corner for what would have been an open 3. He had made an almost identical pass earlier in the possession and Gillis had missed the shot, but Ethan Morton had grabbed an offensive rebound.
This time, Indiana forward Race Thompson stepped in front of the pass and intercepted it. It was Smith's only turnover against six assists, but he waved off the idea he did a good job of protecting the ball on the whole.
“That one turnover cost us," said Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball. "I felt we had it there to win it, the one time we needed it to win and I turned it over. I have to be better on my part and move on.
"The play right before that I saw Mason wide open in the corner and he was there open again for a split second, I just held on to it too long.”
When Smith was finished, Edey grabbed the microphone and defended his younger teammate.
“Just to clarify, that was one play, obviously in a big moment, but every play is big in a game like this," the 7-foot-4 national player of the year candidate said. "I had too many turnovers in the first half, I didn’t come out with the energy I needed. Obviously that’s a big play and people might look at that, but you can point out three or four plays plays by everyone who could have made up that one possession, so it’s not just on (Smith), it’s on the whole team.”
The result of Purdue's carelessness was the end of its nine-game win streak, which had been the longest active streak in the country among high-major teams. It also led to the fourth court-storming the Boilermakers have endured in the last two seasons, joining the ones following losses to Rutgers, Indiana and Michigan last season.
“It’s not an unfamiliar feeling," Edey said of watching opposing fans storm the court. "It sucks every single time. I’m getting used to it, I guess. … It’s a sign of respect when teams storm the court because it means they’re very, very excited to beat you.”