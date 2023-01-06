One week after making history as the first girl to win an individual championship at the Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka, Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo dominated the field at 106 pounds to win the Jay County girls wrestling regional Friday in Portland. Ocampo claimed her first three victories by pinfall in 11, 15 and 24 seconds before handling East Noble’s Kyleigh Honaker in the finals in 89 seconds.
With the top four in each class qualifying for the state finals, Ocampo and Honaker will be joined by Makayla Withrow of West Noble and Kyanna Cooper of New Haven. Withrow notched a 34-second pin in the third-place match at 106. At press time, other state qualifiers included Carroll’s Chyeanna Welch (113), Alexes Spaulding of Columbia City (120), Nevaeh Wilson of Angola (120), Kahmya Bell from East Noble (126) and Felice Mullinax of Columbia City (138).
Girls basketball
NORTHROP 79, SNIDER 70: At Northrop, the Bruins led just 35-34 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter. Nevaeh Jackson scored 23 as Northrop (13-1, 5-0) claimed the matchup of SAC unbeatens, while Jordyn Poole dropped 30 for the Panthers (13-4, 5-1).
HOMESTEAD 76, SOUTH SIDE 25: At Homestead, the Spartans outscored the Archers 24-3 in the second quarter to maintain a half-game lead atop the SAC (13-2, 6-0), getting 24 points from Alison Stephens. South Side (1-10, 0-5) lost its ninth straight.
CARROLL 60, BISHOP DWENGER 25: At Carroll, 10 Chargers scored, led by Taylor Fordyce’s 13 points to put Carroll (10-6, 3-2 SAC) back over .500 in conference play. Vanessa Cook paced the Saints (7-12, 1-5) with 10.
CONCORDIA 57, BISHOP LUERS 42: At Concordia, Annaka Nelson scored 17 points for the Cadets (6-12, 2-4 SAC). The Knights (4-10, 1-4) lost for the sixth straight time.
CENTRAL NOBLE 36, GARRETT 17: In Garrett, Madison Vice outscored the Railroaders by herself, finishing with 18, to keep the Class 2A No. 2 Cougars perfect on the season (17-0, 7-0 NECC). Of the 17 points for Garrett (7-9, 3-4), Bailey Kelham scored 15.
FAIRFIELD 42, EASTSIDE 25: In Butler, the Falcons claimed the matchup of NECC unbeatens, matching Central Noble at 7-0 in the league headed into next week’s conference tournament. The Blazers now stand at 11-5, 6-1 in NECC play.
Boys
CARROLL 51, BISHOP DWENGER 49: At Carroll, the Chargers took a nailbiter to notch their first SAC victory of the season. Cannen Houser led three in double figures for Carroll (4-3, 1-2) with 15 points, while Caleb Lehrman scored 12, one of a trio of Saints (1-9, 0-3) in double figures. Dwenger’s three conference losses have come by a combined total of seven points.
BISHOP LUERS 49, CONCORDIA 48: At Concordia, Cadell Wallace came up clutch in the waning moments for the Knights, handing the Cadets their first loss in the SAC. Luers stands at 5-7 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while Concordia fell to 6-3, 2-1.
NORTHROP 61, SNIDER 57: At Northrop, the Bruins emerged in a night of close games throughout the SAC, getting 19 points apiece from Dalman Alexander and Jayden Schmenk to improve to 3-7 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Ke’Ron Billingsley scored 21 for the Panthers (2-9, 0-3).
HOMESTEAD 44, SOUTH SIDE 41: At Homestead, with the scored tied at 41 with 13.3 seconds remaining, the Class 4A No. 5 Spartans got free throws from Will Jamison and Kyron Kaopuiki to hold on. Jamison scored 17 for Homestead (10-1, 3-0 SAC). South Side dropped to 1-9, 0-3 in conference.