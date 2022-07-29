DETROIT – Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot.
The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense.
Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The pivotal shot on Finau’s 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set up a two-putt from 43 feet for one of his eight birdies.
“I had to get all of it to get it to the hole and hit it right in the middle of the green,” he said.
The leaderboard was filled with players who took advantage of favorable scoring conditions with morning tee times. In the afternoon, the wind picked up and the scores did as well.
Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and Matt Wallace were two shots back.
Si Woo Kim and Kurt Kitayama, both ranked among the top 70 in the world, were in the pack at 67.
Finau, who rallied from a five-shot deficit with 11 holes left to win the 3M Open by three shots Sunday in Minnesota, opened with a birdie and had five birdies on his front nine.
After cooling off with four straight pars, Finau closed with his seventh and eighth birdies in a bogey-free round. He hit all 18 greens in regulation for the first time in 728 PGA Tour stroke-play rounds.
Pendrith, a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie, surged into a share of the lead with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on his back nine.
He is atop a leaderboard for the first time on the PGA Tour following an opening round. The Canadian did have the third-round lead by three shots last October at the Bermuda Championship before closing with a 76 and finishing a career-high fifth.
Dp World Tour: In St. Andrews, Scotland, Sean Crocker shot a course-record 9-under 63 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Hero Open on the European tour.
It was the American’s lowest round on the tour, featuring eight birdies and an eagle at Fairmont St. Andrews – just up the road from the storied Old Course where the British Open was held two weeks ago.
LPGA: In Ayrshire, Scotland, LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course.
Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour.
“Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.”
Three players were tied for second with opening 65s. Lydia Ko went bogey-free for the 11th time this season in her fifth appearance at the Scottish Open, which leads into the LPGA Tour’s final major of the season next week – the Women’s British Open at Muirfield.
Celine Boutier and Lilia Vu also shot 65.
Brooke Henderson, who won her second career major at the Evian Championship last week, withdrew in order to rest for the Women’s British Open.