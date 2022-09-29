Not unlike a child with a favorite stuffed animal and the bond forged through years together, Saint Francis quarterback Heath Simmons sought out his “Old Reliable” – receiver Jay Segal – on the Cougars’ final drive Saturday against Saint Xavier.
Down 25-20, USF needed a touchdown to take the lead, but more than that needed first downs to sustain the drive.
That’s when a connection created through five seasons playing together shone brightest. Of Segal’s seven receptions in the contest, three catches were for first downs. That included a pair of clutch grabs on fourth downs.
Simmons’ attempt on 4th-and-3 from the Saint Xavier 13 sailed just past Segal in the end zone thanks to a heady defensive play, sending the Cougars to defeat. But the Simmons-to-Segal connection, forged through countless repetitions during practice and the offseason and strengthened through the COVID-19 pandemic, proved a reliable source of offensive production that should continue to pay dividends the rest of this season.
The duo gets its next chance to put the connection on display this Saturday when No. 22 Saint Francis (2-1) opens its Mid-States Football Association Mideast League slate at Siena Heights (1-2).
“We’ve joked all camp, when it’s a big play, you throw it to 85,” Simmons said. “That’s a testament to his character and the work he’s put in over five years. He and I came in together and have been here for a long time.
“It’s taken time to build that relationship and you see it come to fruition, especially in big moments in the game.”
All those hours logged in practice over the years started to manifest on the field last fall, when Segal caught 46 passes for 483 yards. Segal’s seven-reception night at D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday gave the receiver 10 catches on the year.
“He calls me ‘Old Reliable’,” Segal said. “We joke about it. We know where to find the windows, and we’ve been playing long enough to know mutually where we need to be on certain routes.”
While finishing this season unbeaten is no longer possible, the Cougars still have the entirety of the Mideast League slate to show last fall’s three-win season was an aberration. The conference schedule includes matchups against three ranked foes in No. 5 Marian, No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 15 Concordia (Mich.).
A postseason berth doesn’t necessarily go away with another defeat, but losing doesn’t match up with USF’s expectations moving forward. And the march to the Mideast League title needs to commence Saturday against a Saints team the Cougars haven’t beaten on the road since 2017.
“We’re trying to make the playoffs, so we know we probably have to win out,” Segal said.
“We’re expecting one loss going into the playoffs and hopefully to keep rolling.”