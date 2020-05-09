US Olympic sports on shaky financial footing

DENVER – At least 70% of U.S. Olympic sports organizations have applied for government funds during the coronavirus pandemic, a stark financial reality that underscores the frailties within the world's most dominant Olympic sports system.

The Associated Press surveyed 44 of the country's national governing bodies – the organizations charged with operating programs from the grassroots through the Olympic levels in sports that run the gamut from badminton to basketball.

All but four of the 36 national governing bodies that responded said they had applied for assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program. Not all the organizations revealed how much they received, but those that did have been approved for a cumulative total of about $12 million.

Beginning July 2021, when the delayed Summer Olympics are scheduled to start, U.S. NGBs will send around 1,150 athletes to two Olympics and two Paralympics over a span of seven months. While Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles and the U.S. basketball teams are on solid financial footing because of their star power and marketability, the U.S. will depend on dozens of lesser-known athletes to dominate the medals table in Tokyo and at the Winter Games in Beijing. It puts the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the NGBs on an urgent track to fund potential medalists, many of whom haven't been able to train properly for months.

“There's a very, very real and dire financial situation in sport,” said Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the USOPC, which oversees the NGBs. “And certainly, the sports organizations we work with closely are feeling revenue pain. And it's immediate.”

The results of the survey were eye-opening, not only because of the sheer number of NGBs that applied but also because the request for federal money counters the long-held and American tradition of not using taxpayer money to pursue Olympic glory.

The U.S. team, which has amassed a world-leading 653 medals in Summer and Winter games since 2000, relies on broadcast fees, sponsorships, charitable donations and revenue from programming and memberships.

But without the revenue generated by normal day-to-day business – to say nothing of an NBC cash infusion of at least $170 million that would've come into the USOPC coffers this year had the Tokyo Games not been postponed – the financial model of the U.S. Olympic sports system is imperiled.

Last month, Hirshland said the USOPC board was aiming to trim this year's expenses by as much as 20%. It has committed to sparing the NGBs for 2020, but also warned that a cancellation of the Olympics would be devastating for U.S. sports.

Even without any USOPC-related cuts in 2020, some of the organizations are teetering on the edge of financial solvency. A survey this year estimated they would endure a collective revenue shortfall of $121 million from February through June because of COVID-19-related shutdowns.

“We all are exposed, but to be really candid, it's probably what it should be,” said Max Cobb, the president of US Biathlon, who also leads the NGB Council in the U.S. “We're all nonprofit organizations. We put all the revenues back into our sports programs. In only a few cases have NGBs been able to develop a significant contingency fund.”