US men gymnasts showcase potential

TOKYO – Sam Mikulak walked off the floor, turned his palms up and laughed.

Well, sorta.

The three-time Olympian's last performance in a gymnastics team event didn't exactly go as planned.

Looking to preserve a fourth-place finish for the U.S. during Monday night's finals, the 28-year-old's feet came out from under him. Any chance of holding off Great Britain vanished.

That's gymnastics. And nobody knows that better than Mikulak, who has spent nearly a decade as the standard-bearer for a men's program in flux. The Americans arrived at Ariake Gymnastics Center knowing they would need major mistakes by Russia, Japan and China – the eventual first-, second- and third-place finishers, respectively – to have a shot at the medal stand. Those errors didn't happen.

Yet for the first time since earning bronze at the 2014 world championships, the U.S. appears to be gaining momentum. The three Olympic rookies – Shane Wiskus, Yul Moldauer and Brody Malone – were solid and occasionally spectacular. No blow-ups on pommel horse. No falls on high bar. No major errors of any real kind other than Mikulak's ill-timed slip.

“We really have a strong future for Team USA,” said Mikulak, who is retiring after the Games. “I know these guys are going to go (up their difficulty) and then all of a sudden coming to Paris (in 2024), I know these guys are going to be cranking it out trying to get up on that medal podium.”

The biggest obstacle for the U.S. at the moment isn't talent, it's math. The difficulty of their routines can't quite match up with the kind put together by Russia, Japan and China. The Americans are trailing before they even step onto the competition floor, something that needs to change over the next three years if they want to close the gap on the sport's three superpowers.

“Playing it safe is not worth it in the long run,” Wiskus said. “I've been guilty of this many times, and taking skills out just for a clean hit routine. But when it comes to advancing USA gymnastics and getting us on the medal podium, it's not going to help us. We really need to think about our priorities and focus on energy on getting our difficulties up and making that the priority.”

There's time: Malone is 21; Wiskus is 22; and Moldauer is 24.

“I think now that we're going to be able to come back, take our experiences from these Games and carry them to the next one,” Wiskus said. “I think that it's only going to make us stronger and make us more prepared for the next time around.”