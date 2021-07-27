US rallies past Japan on game-ending home run

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Kelsey Stewart has a knack for walk-off hits in Japan.

Stewart hit a game-ending home run leading off the seventh inning, and the United States rallied late to beat Japan 2-1 on Monday and win the Olympic softball group stage – and with it the right to bat last in the gold medal game.

“It's like you dream about when you're a little kid, about hitting a home run at the Olympics, let alone a walk-off,” Stewart said.

In August 2018, Stewart's single capped a three-run 10th inning off Japan ace Yukiko Ueno that gave the U.S. a 7-6 win at the Women's Softball World Championship in Chiba, earning the Olympic berth.

She had been 1 for 12 with no RBI at the Olympics before she drove the 98th pitch from Yamato Fujita (0-1) for the first U.S. home run of the tournament. Yuka Ichiguchi climbed the right field wall trying for a spectacular grab.

American players ran onto the field to celebrate their second straight walk-off win.

“I knew she was strong,” Fujita said through an interpreter, remembering Stewart from 2018. “I think the ball was too easy for her.”

Trying to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Japan in the 2008 gold medal game, the Americans finished the group stage 5-0 while Japan dropped to 4-1.

Stewart's first-inning error had led to Japan's run. She bobbled Saku Yamazaki's leadoff grounder to third, and following a sacrifice and Hitomii Kawabata's single, Yamazaki scored on Aubree Munro's passed ball.

Japan rested Yukiko Ueno, the 39-year-old who beat the U.S. in the 2008 gold medal game started by Cat Osterman, and Miu Goto. Fujita and catcher Yukiyo Mine lost track of the outs, starting to run off the field after Michelle Moultrie struck out for the second out of the third.

Fujita, a 30-year-old right-hander who had pitched just once before in the tournament, didn't allow a hit until Haylie McCleney (an Olympic-best 9 for 14) singled to left leading off the sixth.

Janie Reed reached on an infield hit with a bouncer to shortstop for just her second hit in 13 at-bats, and Valerie Arioto hit a two-out RBI single.

Ally Carda, a 28-year-old right-hander, allowed an unearned run and four hits over 51/3 innings in her Olympic mound debut, striking out nine and walking none.