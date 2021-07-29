Goalball team set for Paralymics

In goalball, the goals on each team's half of the court stretch the entire 9-meter width of the floor.

That might seem to be a pretty easy target to hit with the 2.8-pound rubber ball encircling a bell, which allows athletes to track it's location on the court. But as Jake Czechowski, the head coach for the women's U.S. Paralympic goalball team explained to the media during the national teams' open training session at Turnstone on Wednesday, the actual gap between defenders is usually no more than 4 to 6 inches.

So a few of the team members who will be competing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games next month demonstrated how they train to hit those tiny targets – which they can't see. Only athletes who are visually impaired are eligible to play and participants wear eyeshades to ensure everyone is competing on equal footing.

During one drill, athletes mentally split the opposing goal into nine meter-wide zones, one through nine, then called their shot. Czechowski would then award a point if the ball was in the correct zone when it crossed into the goal – and how far they were off if they missed.

Men's team member Daryl Walker, who competed in the 2008 and 2016 Paralympic Games, admitted his least-favorite training exercise is training with a shorter shot clock, narrowing the time to get the ball back across half-court from the typical 10 seconds to seven.

“I naturally get in panic-mode and feel like I have to quick-pitch every single time, which I don't. It's just three seconds off, but it bothers me so much,” he said. “But it's making me better, it's helping me think more, it's helping me be more aware of my body, my technique, the shot clock in my head. There could be a time when we're down by two with two minutes left, and coach is saying, 'We've got to go fast.' And that doesn't mean quick-pitch.”

Marybai Huking, who has been named to the women's Paralympic team for the second time, said that, aside from scrimmages, she is most happy in the weight room. While many athletes have struggled during the extra year since the Tokyo Games were postponed from 2020, Walker and Huking said their squads have taken this time to improve.

“We took the extra year as an opportunity to look at what we really needed to improve as a team, and be really honest with ourselves. 'What can we do with this year?'” Huking said. “I think we're really excited to see that work pay off. We put a lot more work into sports psychology, working on team chemistry, and all those smaller details.”

For Walker, who has been a member of Team USA on and off for nearly two decades, goalball still offers an opportunity to innovate a sport invented as a rehabilitation exercise in the years after World War II.

“It went from being a rehabilitation activity to a recreational sport, then it became a sport and then a Paralympic sport. For years, it was very stagnant, everyone threw the same way, straight arm. That was it,” Walker explained. “Then we added the spin throw. There's a girl from Brazil throwing backward between her legs. There's a guy from Lithuania throwing with a shot put approach.

“It's all about encompassing creativity, and any time we can come up with something new in practice, like a med ball accuracy drill or a scrimmage, trying to find more fluidity. ... We've been able to awaken all of these different styles we never knew were there, but that we always thought could be something.”

