Olympics 'fun' for Dwenger graduate

Despite her Italian women's softball team going winless in five games, playing in the Olympics still provided some good memories for Bishop Dwenger graduate Andrea Filler.

The Italians were outscored 21-1 during five pool-play games, but Filler, 28, was one of the team's best players with three hits in 13 at-bats, three times hit-by-pitch and making seven putouts and 14 assists with no errors at second base. She also earned the only hit against the United States to open the tournament.

“I am happy with my performance during this tournament,” Filler said in an email on her flight from Tokyo to Rome. “We were facing the best players in the world, and I knew results would not come so easy. My focus was to be myself and control the things I could control, and I'm walking away happy that I did those things.”

Filler has played professionally in Italy since 2017 and acquired dual-citizenship to be eligible to participate in the Olympics. She won a lawsuit last year that challenged the Italian law that said citizenship could only be passed down the male side of the family. Her true dream was to play for the U.S., but she did not receive an invitation to tryouts.

She recently led Italy to the European softball championship as the team's best hitter.

The hardest part might be that softball will not be included in the 2024 Olympics in Paris and has not been announced as a sport for 2028 games in Los Angeles. Baseball and softball are expected to be added back into the mix for 2028.

Her immediate plans are to continue playing professionally in Italy and possibly elsewhere.

“The entire experience was interesting,” she said. “I will never forget walking into the softball stadiums for the first time and seeing the fields, the opening ceremony and walking around the Olympic Village.”

Filler serves as the director of operations for the softball and field hockey teams at her alma mater, Northwestern. She also recently married former Northwestern baseball player and Chicago attorney Kyle Ruchim.

“The overall experience was incredible,” she said. “It was so fun to realize a lifelong dream and to see all of the work and sacrifices I've made for this sport come to fruition.”