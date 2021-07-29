Pair of Americans swim to gold

TOKYO – Living up to the hype, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel has claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career.

Dressel held off the defending Olympic champion, Australia's Kyle Chalmers, with a furious sprint to the wall in the 100-meter freestyle. The winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds.

Dressel beat Chalmers by a mere six-hundredths of a second, leaving the 2016 winner with a silver medal this time. The bronze was claimed by Russia's Kliment Kolesenikov.

The first three gold medals of Dressel's career were all in the relays. Now, he's got one earned all by himself.

And with a dazzling burst of closing speed, Bobby Finke of the United States captured gold in the debut of the men's 800-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri claimed the silver after leading most of the race, while the bronze went to Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine.

It was a thrilling finish. Germany's Florian Wellbrock snatched the lead from Paltrinieri on the final flip, with Finke lurking back in fourth.

But the American turned on the speed at the end of the 16-lap race, passing all three swimmers ahead of him to take the gold.

Finke's winning time was 7 minutes, 41.87 seconds, just 0.24 ahead of Paltrinieri. Romachuk touched in 7:42.33, knocking Wellbrock back to fourth.

The men's 800 freestyle was added to the Olympic program for these Games, marking the first time that approximate distance was contested by the men since there was an 880-yard race at the 1904 St. Louis Games.

Finke's victory briefly pulled the U.S. ahead of Australia in the gold medal race at the Olympic pool, but Izaac Stubblety-Cook evened things up again with a victory in the 200 breaststroke.

Stubblety-Cook rallied on the final lap to pass Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands

The winning time was an Olympic record of 2 minutes, 6.38 seconds, giving the team from Down Under its fifth gold of the swimming competition.

Kamminga was under world-record pace through the first 150 meters, but he faded to the silver in 2:07.01. The bronze went to Finland's Matti Mattsson in 2:07.24.