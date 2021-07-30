American wins gold in all-around

TOKYO – Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine.

It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father's slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed.

The urge eventually passed. Still, less than two months ago the 18-year-old gymnast hobbled around the podium at the U.S. championships, getting by more on grit than anything else. Tokyo seemed far away. The top of the Olympic podium, even further.

Then suddenly, there she was Thursday as a tinny version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” echoed across Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Gold medal around her neck. A watch party back home among the Hmong-American community in her native Minnesota raging.

“It's crazy,” Lee said after winning the Olympic all-around title following a tight duel with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. “It doesn't seem like real life.”

Even though the pain in Lee's foot eased, she arrived in Japan figuring her best shot was at a silver medal. Sure, she'd beaten good friend and reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, but that was an anomaly, right?

Then Biles opted out of the all-around competition to focus on her mental health. Everything was on the table, gold included. Lee took it with a brilliant set on uneven bars, a nervy performance on beam and a floor exercise that made up for in execution what it might have lacked in aggression.

Her total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade, who earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova added bronze to the gold she won in the team final. American Jade Carey, who joined the competition after Biles pulled out, finished eighth.

Lee's triumph wowed Minnesota and carried special resonance in the state's close-knit Hmong-American community, one of the largest in the United States.

“I can't find the words to express how happy we are, how important that was to me and my family and to the whole Hmong community throughout the world,” said her father, John Lee. “We never expected gold, but she came through. She did it.”

With Biles out, Lee had done her best to not think about the stakes. She FaceTimed with her father – paralyzed from the chest down during a freak accident in Minnesota just days before the 2019 national championships – and he told her to relax. She tried.

Lee admitted she was getting “in her head” prepping for her bar routine, the hardest in the world. The 15.300 the judges rewarded her tied Andrade's near-perfect Cheng vault for the highest score of the night.

Yet it wasn't Lee's brilliance that made the difference but her guts. She nearly came off the balance beam while executing a wolf turn – basically a seated spin – and needed to suction cup her toes to the 4-inch slab of wood to stay on. Her score of 13.833 moved her in front of Andrade heading into the floor exercise.

Going first, Lee opted for a routine with three tumbling passes instead of four, hoping better execution would override any potential tenths she surrendered. Her 13.700 was steady and enough to win after Andrade faltered.

Lee's victory marked the fifth straight by a U.S. woman, the past three Olympic champions being women of color.

Lee's parents are Hmong, an ethnic group who have historically lived in the mountains of Southeast Asia, and they emigrated from Laos to Minnesota.