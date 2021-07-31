Zverev ends Djokovic's bid at Golden Slam

TOKYO – With his Golden Slam bid over for at least another three years, Novak Djokovic rested his head on Alexander Zverev's shoulder as his German opponent and friend consoled him.

“I told him that he's the greatest of all time,” Zverev said. “I know that he was chasing history.”

Djokovic, the top-ranked Serb who had seemed invincible in all of the biggest tournaments this year, lost to Zverev 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 Friday in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the Golden Slam collection.

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam.

“He won 20 Grand Slams,” Zverev said. “So you can't have everything.

“At the end of the day he's the greatest of all time, because he's going to win the most Grand Slams, he's going to win the most Master Series, he's going to be the longest at the world No. 1, and I'm sure 99% that this is the case when it's all said and done,” Zverev said.

Zverev's opponent in the gold-medal match will be Karen Khachanov. The Russian beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic, who hadn't lost since getting beaten by Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open final 21/2 months ago, will play Carreno Busta for bronze.