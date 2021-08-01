Durant scores 23 as US moves into quarterfinals

SAITAMA, Japan – Kevin Durant had been just ordinary in these Olympics. That's probably wasn't good enough for gold, not on a U.S. men's basketball team that's unproven and, for now, still unspectacular.

Durant is the top scorer to ever wear the red, white and blue, a player who has often been unstoppable on the international stage. He finally showed that off again Saturday with 23 points in the 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic in their final game of group play.

“It's literally our third game of all us together,” guard Jrue Holiday said, “but we knew KD would come in and do what he was supposed to do, do what he always does.”

The Americans are still learning each other and the international game, with differences from the NBA in the way it's played and officiated.

“It's basketball at the end of the day,” said Durant, a three-time Olympian.

He now has 354 points in his 19 Olympic games (18.6 per game), surpassing the 336 that Carmelo Anthony scored in his four Olympics.

Though it would become a blowout, the Americans were trailing early into the second quarter Saturday before Durant heated up. His 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining broke Anthony's record and he followed by hitting another on the next possession. He kept rolling into the third quarter and by then his teammates loosened up after their uneven start and surged into the quarterfinals.

Durant is still a long way from the top scorers in Olympic history. Brazil's Oscar Schmidt scored 1,093 points and Andrew Gaze of Australia had 789. Both of them appeared in five Olympics.

But Durant views himself as far more than a scorer. He finished with eight rebounds and six assists, both team highs, and also a blocked shot that started a fast break while playing inside for an undersized U.S. team.

“I've had a lot asked of me for every team I played for since I was 8 years old,” Durant said.

The U.S. (2-1) finished second behind France in Group A, but will join the French, Australia and the winner of today's game between Slovenia and Spain as a top-four seed for Tuesday's quarterfinals based on FIBA's tiebreaker system that includes point differential. The quarterfinal matchups will be decided in a draw tonight, but the U.S. will not face any of the three group winners until at least the semifinals.