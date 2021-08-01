Schauffele clings to 1-shot lead

Xander Schauffele didn't have a lot go his way until finishing on a strong note Saturday, a superb shot to 3 feet for birdie that left him 18 holes away from an Olympic gold medal.

The podium still felt like a long way off for the American.

Five players had a share of the lead at some point in the third round. Schauffele, Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico were tied playing the 18th hole at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Schauffele, who spent much of his round in the bunkers and dense rough, managed to end the day with a one-shot lead, in the same spot he started. From the fairway – foreign turf for him on this day – he hit a 9-iron that landed softly just belong the cup. The birdie gave him a 3-under 68. He's at 14-under 199.

Right there with him was Matsuyama, the Masters champion He was recovering from COVID-19 just under a month ago and said he never would have guessed being in this position.

Matsuyama had a 67 and will be in the final group along with Paul Casey, who shot a 66 in his bid to keep the Olympic gold medal in golf with Britain. He was two shots behind along with Ortiz, who made bogey from the bunker on the 18th hole.

“I'm sure Xander will come out determined to win the gold medal tomorrow,” Matsuyama said.

Thompson hurt as ROC defeats US

The hopes of the United States winning a first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball dimmed Saturday when spiker Jordan Thompson was lost to injury in a straight sets defeat by the Russian Olympic Committee team.

Thompson sprained her ankle in the second set, and ROC won 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.

The U.S. is 3-1 and has a remaining game against Italy in pool play Monday, though Thompson is unlikely to play in that game.

Thompson is married to Blake Yager, whose grandfather, Steve, is the former superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools.

Americans fall in beach volleyball

Americans Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes are out of the beach volleyball tournament after a three-set loss to Canada in the knockout round opener. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson beat the U.S. 22-24, 21-18, 15-13.

Claes and Sponcil entered the Games as the hottest team in the world, winning the last two events of the pandemic-extended qualifying period to grab the second U.S. They knocked out five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings.