Gold not in cards for US women's soccer

KASHIMA, Japan – Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women's soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday, and the Americans won't play for a fifth Olympic gold medal.

Lloyd's look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a goal hit the crossbar as Canada won 1-0 and dropped the Americans into the bronze medal match. It is the second straight Olympics that the U.S. failed to reach the gold medal game.

The Americans were bounced from the 2016 Rio Games by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

As Canada celebrated at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Lloyd knelt to the turf with her head in her hands.

“That wasn't good enough,” said Lloyd, the oldest player on the U.S. team at 39 and playing in what was likely her last major tournament with the national team.

The U.S. lost starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher when she came down awkwardly after going up for the ball around the 20th minute. She was replaced by Adrianna Franch in the 30th minute.

Canada pounced in the 74th minute on Jessie Fleming's penalty kick, which eluded a diving Franch and propelled Canada to its first victory over the U.S. since 2001.

The U.S. will play for the bronze Thursday in Kashima against Australia. Canada will play for the gold Friday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium against Sweden, which downed the Australians 1-0 in Yokohama.

It is the second straight Olympics that the Americans, the two-time defending World Cup champions, will not play for the gold medal. The team started with a 3-0 loss to Sweden that snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak. The Americans bounced back to beat New Zealand but then played a scoreless draw against Australia in the group stage. A 4-2 penalty shootout against the Netherlands on Friday advanced the U.S. to the semifinals.

The previous time the U.S. played Canada in the Olympics was 2012 in a controversial semifinal match that went to overtime. Canadian star Christine Sinclair scored three goals, but the United States won 4-3 on Alex Morgan's header in the 123rd minute. The controversy stemmed from questionable calls, including a rare 6-second violation against Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod that led to the tying goal.

“For those of us that were part of the 2012 team, it's nice to get a little revenge in an Olympic semifinal,” Sinclair said.

The Canadians won the bronze medal in the past two Olympics.