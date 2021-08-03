US gymnast's long journey ends with gold

TOKYO – Jade Carey traveled the world for a spot in the Olympics. Germany. Qatar. Azerbaijan. Australia. A lot of long flights. A little bit of jet lag. One unrelenting vision of what could be possible.

She wasn't going to let a little thing like a sticky patch of carpet get in her way.

The 21-year-old American gymnast soared to gold in the women's floor exercise Monday, her powerful and precise routine capping a roller-coaster 24 hours in which she narrowly avoided serious injury during the vault finals when her right foot caught just as she was preparing her entry.

Carey's score of 14.366 gave the U.S. women's team its fifth medal of the Games.

Considered one of the favorites after coming in second during vault qualifying, Carey was thundering down the blue runway Sunday when she tripped. Her planned Cheng vault instead became a simple back tuck, her medal chances evaporating in the process.

Knowing his daughter had less than a day to regroup for the floor finals, Brian Carey told Jade: “ 'You know, right now, you feel like yesterday was the worst day in your life, but today can be your best day. So just don't give up. Keep going.' And she killed it.”

Jade Carey earned a spot in Tokyo by taking advantage of what turned out to be a one-time-only offer by the International Gymnastics Federation, which allowed athletes to lock up an individual nominative spot if they racked up enough points at World Cup events. She spent 16 months flying to different continents, piling up podiums on vault and floor exercise along the way.

“It was definitely hard sometimes,” Jade Carey said. “I'm really glad that we stuck with our decision and did what we did. It was for the better.”

Vanessa Ferrari of Italy earned silver, the 30-year-old's first Olympic medal after near misses in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London in 2012. Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan shared the bronze.

Biles returning for balance beam

Simone Biles, 24, will return to competition in the balance beam final today.

She had removed herself from the team final July 27 after a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation. Biles had qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars. Lee earned the gold in the all-around, becoming the fifth straight American to claim the sport's marquee title.

Biles went into extensive detail about “the twisties” last week, explaining she lost the confidence of knowing what her body was going to do in midair.

Biles got the bronze on beam in Rio despite grabbing the 4-inch piece of wood that's 4 feet off the ground when she almost slipped mid-routine. She has called it the medal she's proudest of, and she's taken to task those who called it a disappointment, using it as proof to the double standard she believes follows her whenever she competes.

US pair reach beach semifinals

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women's bracket. The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner, Alix Klineman, ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany, and her partner, Maggie Kozuch, 21-19, 21-19 early today to advance to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue.

Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, and Klineman are coached by Angie (Harris) Akers, a Bishop Luers and Notre Dame graduate.

US blows lead, loses in baseball

Four of seven U.S. relievers combined to give up five runs as the United States blew a three-run lead in a 7-6 loss to Japan on Monday in Yokohama that pushed the Americans within a loss of Olympic elimination.

“We played a good game tonight,” U.S. manager Mike Scioscia said. “There were some things that got away from us on the mound.”

Japan overcame a short outing by Masahiro Tanaka. Yuki Yanagita tied it 6-6 with an RBI grounder in the ninth off Scott McGough and Fukuoka teammate Takuya Kai hit a winning single in the 10th against Edwin Jackson (0-1) that put the hosts in the semifinals.

Japan (3-0) will play South Korea (3-1) on Wednesday night for a spot in the final.