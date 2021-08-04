American Mu wins 800 meters

TOKYO – Before she left the United States to compete in the Olympics, Athing Mu spied a hair barrette in a department store. The accessory and the word inscribed on it, she said, were perfect for her planned appearance in the 800-meter final.

“It says 'CONFIDENT,' because I'm confident,” Mu said Tuesday after she became the first American woman in more than a half century to win an Olympic gold medal in the 800.

Just as she did in the U.S. Olympic trials and in her first two Olympic races, Mu, 19, was in complete control en route to a victory that continued to cement her status as one of track and field's rising young stars.

Mu finished in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds to give the United States its first gold medal of these Games in a running event. Keely Hodgkinson of Britain earned silver medal, Raevyn Rogers of the United States won bronze.

In winning gold, Mu matched a feat last achieved for the U.S. by Madeline Manning at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

“It was definitely a goal of mine to be a gold medalist,” Mu said. “I knew it was possible, so I'm not super ... shocked or anything.”

Mu, a New Jersey native, attended Texas A&M for one year and won the NCAA 400-meter title before turning pro. She qualified for the Games in the 800 in a world-leading 1:56.07.

Also on Tuesday, Karsten Warholm of Norway found his “perfect” race and smashed his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by 0.76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program ended with some wondering if they'd just watched the greatest Olympic races ever.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, also beating the 46.7 record that Warholm set just last month. The third-place finisher, Alison dos Santos of Brazil, finished in 46.72, which would've been a world record five weeks earlier.

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible with the perfect race,” Warholm said of the prospect of breaking 46 seconds. “But it was hard to imagine it because it's a big barrier, and it's something you don't even dream about.”

In other track and field events, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep, finishing the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

Thompson-Herah topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by 0.48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

This was a star-studded final, defined as much by who didn't finish on the podium as who did.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who was born in Louisiana and competed at LSU, won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault.

McLaughlin sets 400 hurdles mark

American Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record early today and won the Olympic 400-meter hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over fellow American Dalilah Muhammad.

McLaughlin came from behind over the last 100 meters to top the defending Olympic champion. Muhammad's time of of 51.58 also beat McLaughlin's old record of 51.9, set at Olympic trials last month.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third.

Brazil, Spain in men's soccer final

Brazil and Spain each won to advance to men's soccer final with victories. Brazil is the defending Olympic champion. Spain hasn't won the tournament since 1992 and last reached the final in 2000.

Brazil and Mexico were scoreless through regulation and extra time before Brazil advanced 4-1 on penalty kicks. Mexico missed its first two attempts.