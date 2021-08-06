US looking to avoid 3rd loss to France in a row for gold

France made sure the U.S. wouldn't win a medal at the 2019 Basketball World Cup, then beat the Americans again to open the Tokyo Games.

If France beats the U.S. for a third consecutive time, the country will take over as Olympic champions.

The rematch is set: France and the U.S. play for gold, and France has made it this far in the Olympics only twice before, falling to the U.S. in the gold-medal games at Sydney in 2000 and at London in 1948.

The Americans are bidding for a fourth consecutive gold medal, and Kevin Durant can join Carmelo Anthony as the only U.S. men with three basketball golds.

No nation has ever defeated the U.S. men twice in the same Olympics. The only nation to do it twice, ever, was the Soviet Union. The game will be aired live on NBC at 10:30 p.m.

The U.S. has owned gold for three straight Olympics, making the middle of the medals platform property of the Americans.

But the Australians tried everything they could to shove them off on Thursday.

“They hit us with a nice punch,” Kevin Durant said after their men's Olympic semifinals matchup. “We knew that team was going to get us down early and see how we'd respond.”

The response was not what Australia had hoped.

Durant scored 23 points, Devin Booker had 20 and the U.S. blew past and eventually blew away the Aussies 97-78 after falling into a 15-point hole.

With their gold-medal streak looking in jeopardy midway through the second quarter, the Americans overwhelmed the Australians with a 48-14 stretch that gave them a 74-55 lead after three periods.

The U.S. missed its first 10 3-point attempts and didn't hit one until late in the second quarter. Then it felt as if the Americans hardly missed again, with Booker making three 3-pointers.

“Obviously, getting down 15 points you know you've got to bring it up a notch and that's what we did,” Booker said.

Jrue Holiday had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the U.S., which will play France for a fourth straight gold medal Saturday.

The French beat the Americans 83-76 in their Olympic opener.

That was part of a 2-3 start to the summer for the U.S., which included a loss to the Australians in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

The Americans don't look like that team anymore.

They look like the best team in the world, like those that used to win gold with ease.

It's clear the Americans still have their grip on gold and it's going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them.

Patty Mills scored 15 points for Australia, which still needs a win for its first Olympic basketball medal.

The Australians have finished fourth four times at the Olympics, including in 2016.