TOKYO – A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right, and all that is going wrong, for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo.

At one moment in the pole vault pit Thursday night, Katie Nageotte cleared 4.90 meters (16 feet, 1 inch) and went running up to the stands to celebrate a gold medal that had looked like a lost cause only an hour earlier.

At the next, just as the 400-meter sprinters approached the halfway point, American champion Michael Norman was steaming so far ahead of the competition, it became clear he could not sustain the pace.

He didn't. Norman finished fifth. The U.S. men's sprinters, once the dominant power across the global track game, left the stadium without having won a single gold medal over the first seven days of the nine-day meet.

But Nageotte's gold, won in a tense back-and-forth with Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova, was the third victory in the field for the U.S., two of which have been won by women.

With only two days left at Olympic Stadium, what started as anomaly can now be considered a trend:

The U.S. women are doing well. The U.S. men are not. The U.S. overall is doing well in field events. It is struggling overall on the track.

Grant Holloway, the American defending world champion who came 0.01 seconds short of the world record earlier this summer in the 110-meter hurdles, came 0.05 short of Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, who won in 13.09. It was Jamaica's third Olympic gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.

Then there's the rite of passage for the U.S. at the Olympics: A debacle in the men's 4x100 relay.

This time, it was Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker who got tangled up in an exchange, costing them precious time and leaving the U.S. not with a “DQ,” but with an unsightly “6” by its name. Sixth place means they won't get to run for the first relay gold since Bolt left the scene.

The U.S. closed Thursday with five – and 20 medals overall, which is 13 more than anyone else.

One good chance – maybe the best one left – for the men's sprinters might be in the 4x400 relay. The U.S. has won that event at seven of the last nine Olympics.

Akers coaches pair to gold

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women's beach volleyball gold medal.

Angie Akers, a former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame standout, coached the pair.

The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship today. It's Ross' third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

The silver for Australia was its first beach volleyball medal since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach in Sydney in 2000.

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.

Women's soccer claims bronze

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday.

It was arguably the best the Americans had looked during the course of a rocky tournament that opened with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Rapinoe set the tone early with a goal scored directly from a corner kick.

The loss spoiled the Australians' first-ever trip to the medal round at the Olympics. No Australian soccer team, men or women, has ever won a medal.

Rapinoe scored from a corner kick in the eighth minute to give the Americans an early lead. It was the second time Rapinoe has scored an Olimpico, as goals from corners are known: She also had one in the semifinals of the 2012 Olympics against Canada.

Sam Kerr pulled the Australians even with a goal in the 17th minute that got past U.S. goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

Franch got her first start in a major tournament in place of Alyssa Naeher, who injured her right knee in the U.S. team's semifinal loss to Canada.

Just 27, Kerr became the all-time leading scorer for the Australians with 48 goals. She led all scorers remaining in the tournament with six goals.