American rallies in final seconds for wrestling gold

CHIBA, Japan – With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points.

When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist.

Steveson trailed Georgia's Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out. The 21-year-old American remained composed and took control against his more experienced opponent, scoring on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men's freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 on Friday night.

Steveson held up two fingers for two points after the move, but even he couldn't believe what happened.

“I looked at the clock and it was like 0.3,” Steveson said. “And I was like, 'Ain't no way.' And my head just like flushed with everything. And I was like, 'Wow.'”

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson gained a point on the challenge, giving him five points in 10 seconds.

It looked as if Steveson might have another easy day. He outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds and dominated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Things got tougher in the final. Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in 2016.

Steveson led the final 5-2 before Petriashvili scored on a single leg takedown and two gut wrenches to go up 8-5.

More gold could be coming for the United States. American Kyle Snyder, the returning Olympic gold medalist in the men's 97-kilogram freestyle class, will go for gold today. He defeated Turkey's Suleyman Karadeniz 5-0 in a semifinal. He will face the Russian Olympic Committee's Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the final.

American Kyle Dake defeated Italy's Frank Chamizo 5-0 for bronze. Chamizo was the No. 1 seed, and both are two-time world champions.

American Jacarra Winchester lost her bronze medal match 4-0 to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53-kilogram freestyle class.

USA's Sarah Hildebrandt led China's Yanan Sun 7-1 at the break in the women's 50-kilogram freestyle semifinal, but Sun rallied in the final seconds to win 10-7. Hildebrandt will wrestle for bronze today.