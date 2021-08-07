Marathon novice from Notre Dame wins bronze

Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women's marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo.

Jepchirchir crossed the line in a winning time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds this morning in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second, and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.

Seidel, who won NCAA titles in four different events at Notre Dame, medaled in just her third marathon race.

A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat and humidity in Tokyo found little relief. The starter's gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit. It climbed to nearly 86 degrees near the finish. There were 88 runners entered in the field and more than a dozen, including American Aliphine Tuliamuk, recorded a did not finish.

Track and field

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-sprint champion in Tokyo, ran the second leg as Jamaica won the 4x100 relay in a national-record time of 41.02 seconds on Friday. The United States won silver in 41.45.

Allyson Felix needed any color medal to make history. The 35-year-old American got it with a bronze in the 400 meters won in a romp by Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas, who beat Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic by 0.84 seconds.

Felix stands alone as the most-decorated female athlete in the history of Olympic track, with 10 medals.

Volleyball

The U.S. women's volleyball team avenged a gold-medal match loss to Serbia in 2016 with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory that sends them back into the final against Brazil, which beat South Korea in straight sets in the other semifinal.

Women's basketball

The U.S. women's basketball team will play Japan in Sunday's final after rolling over Serbia 79-59 behind 15 points and 12 rebounds from Brittney Griner. Japan beat France 87-71.

Women's soccer

Canada earned its first women's soccer gold medal by beating Sweden in a penalty shootout.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and extra time. That set up the penalty kicks where Canada prevailed 3-2 on Julia Grosso's match winner.