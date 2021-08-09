Taurasi, Bird win gold for 5th time

SAITAMA, Japan – Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi walked off the basketball court together, arm-in-arm, one last time at the Tokyo Games.

They started their journey together five Olympics ago and ended it in the same fashion as always – with gold medals hanging around their necks.

“All of what we've done for USA Basketball, we've done together. It's fitting,” Bird said after the 90-75 win over Japan on Sunday.

And now it's over – at least for the 40-year-old Bird.

“The best comparison is college since you know it's the end,” Bird said. “Now I always have a wonderful feeling and a great taste in my mouth my senior year. That's how it is with USA Basketball.”

All she and Taurasi have done on the international stage is win, and now the pair stands alone with five gold medals – the first basketball players ever to accomplish that feat.

“It's 20 years, and people only get to see these moments,” Taurasi said. “We're on these trips every day together. Every conversation. This means a lot to us.”

Although Bird is retiring from international basketball, Taurasi left the door open after the game in her on-court interview that she'll play in Paris in 2024.

The U.S. has now won the last seven Olympic gold medals, matching the country's men's program for the most ever in a row. The men did it from 1936 to '68.

With Bird orchestrating the flow of games and Taurasi's scoring, they have been a constant force for the U.S., providing stability for the women's program since the 2004 Athens Games. They have won all 38 of the games at the Olympics they've competed in.

The Americans jumped out to a 18-5 lead behind a dominant first quarter by Brittney Griner.

The team lead 23-14 after one as Griner had 10 points. Japan was able to get within six in the second quarter before the Americans went up 11 at the half and never looked back.

Griner finished with 30 points. It was the most points ever by a U.S. player in a gold medal game, surpassing the 29 by Leslie in 1996.